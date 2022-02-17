Stranger Things 4 will be released in TWO different parts

17 February 2022, 16:25 | Updated: 17 February 2022, 17:09

By Katie Louise Smith

Stranger Things 4: Vol 1 will be released on May 27th with Stranger Things 4: Vol 2 following on July 1.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

LET'S GO NERDS! We finally have a release date for Stranger Things 4 – and the new season will be bigger than anything we've seen before. Literally.

Netflix confirmed that Stranger Things 4 will be arriving in two parts; Vol 1 will be released on May 27th 2022 with Vol 2 following on July 1st 2022.

The new season will consist of 9 episodes, but according to a new statement, it sounds like those episodes are even longer than previous seasons. It will be twice the run-time of season 3.

It was also confirmed that Stranger Things 4 will be the beginning of the end of the series. The Duffer brothers have now confirmed that Stranger Things 5 will be the final season of the main series, with the Stranger Things universe set to expand in the future.

When does Stranger Things 4 come out on Netflix?

Stranger Things 4 release date confirmed - in two parts
Stranger Things 4 release date confirmed - in two parts. Picture: Netflix

Confirming the release date, the official Stranger Things Twitter account shared 5 brand new posters, and a statement from creators Matt and Ross Duffer.

The statement reads: "With nine scripts, over eight-hundred pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effect shots, and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous seasons, Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one.

"Given the unprecedented length, and to get it to you as soon as possible, Season 4 will be released in two volumes. Volume One will release on May 27th; Volume Two will release five weeks later on July 1st. So that’s the good news. It’s coming soon. And it’s bigger than ever. It’s also the beginning of the end."

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling towards our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last.

"There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternative dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support."

READ MORE: Finn Wolfhard says Stranger Things 4 is "really messed up"

As we already know from the four different teasers (and now the four different posters), Stranger Things 4 will follow... four different storylines.

  • The first focuses on Hopper, who is in the Russian prison. It's now been confirmed that Joyce and Murray will somehow end up reuniting with him in Russia.
  • The second will focus on Eleven, who appears to have been kidnapped and taken to a brand new lab somewhere in the desert. Dr. Brenner has returned, and it looks like we'll also dive deeper into Eleven's origin story and the other lab children.
  • The third sees us return to Hawkins, with Dustin, Steve, Robin, Lucas, Max, Erica and Nancy all investigating the creepy Creel House.
  • And the fourth will follow Will, Mike, Jonathan and new character Argyle in California. Their storyline will likely be entwined with Eleven's.

It remains to be seen how, or even if, all the characters will end up being united at the end of the season. It's also unclear how these storylines will play out across the two volumes of season 4. Expect plenty of cliffhangers.

Read more about Stranger Things here:

For all the latest updates, news, spoilers and more about Stranger Things 4, click here.

WATCH: Cheryl Hole reacts to Baga Chipz and Jujubee backlash on Drag Race UK vs The World

Latest Stranger Things News

Stranger Things universe

Stranger Things creators confirm plans for official spin-offs
Stranger Things 5: Is season 4 the last season of the Netflix series?

Stranger Things 5 will be the last season of the Netflix series
Stranger Things season 5: Duffer brothers season 4 will not be the end

Stranger Things season 5: Release date, spoilers, cast and news
Stranger Things 4: Release date, spoilers, news and cast

Stranger Things season 4: Release date, spoilers, cast, news and everything we know
Finn Wolfhard says there were "rivalries" between the Stranger Things cast

Finn Wolfhard says there were "rivalries" between the Stranger Things cast
Finn Wolfhard and Elsie Richter.

Finn Wolfhard says he was blackmailed into showing his girlfriend on social media

Celeb

Trending on PopBuzz

Every Netflix show cancelled or ending in 2022 (so far)

Every Netflix show cancelled or ending in 2022 (so far)

Robert Pattinson says his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse cried watching The Batman

Robert Pattinson says his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse cried watching The Batman

News

Ryan Reynolds addresses theory that Deadpool will star in Doctor Strange 2

Ryan Reynolds addresses theory that Deadpool will star in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

News

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney says the rest of Cassie's season 2 storyline is "gonna be crazy"

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney says the rest of Cassie's season 2 storyline is "gonna be crazy"

Euphoria

Arden Cho thanks fans for support after Teen Wolf movie pay cut

Teen Wolf's Arden Cho responds to support from fans and Dylan O'Brien after declining role in revival movie

News

Harry Styles fan "devastated" after spending $20,000 on tour tickets before concert cancellation.

Harry Styles fan "devastated" after spending $20,000 on tour tickets before concert cancellation

Harry Styles