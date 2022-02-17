Stranger Things 4 will be released in TWO different parts

Stranger Things 4: Vol 1 will be released on May 27th with Stranger Things 4: Vol 2 following on July 1.

LET'S GO NERDS! We finally have a release date for Stranger Things 4 – and the new season will be bigger than anything we've seen before. Literally.

Netflix confirmed that Stranger Things 4 will be arriving in two parts; Vol 1 will be released on May 27th 2022 with Vol 2 following on July 1st 2022.

The new season will consist of 9 episodes, but according to a new statement, it sounds like those episodes are even longer than previous seasons. It will be twice the run-time of season 3.

It was also confirmed that Stranger Things 4 will be the beginning of the end of the series. The Duffer brothers have now confirmed that Stranger Things 5 will be the final season of the main series, with the Stranger Things universe set to expand in the future.

When does Stranger Things 4 come out on Netflix?

Stranger Things 4 release date confirmed - in two parts. Picture: Netflix

Confirming the release date, the official Stranger Things Twitter account shared 5 brand new posters, and a statement from creators Matt and Ross Duffer.

The statement reads: "With nine scripts, over eight-hundred pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effect shots, and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous seasons, Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one.

"Given the unprecedented length, and to get it to you as soon as possible, Season 4 will be released in two volumes. Volume One will release on May 27th; Volume Two will release five weeks later on July 1st. So that’s the good news. It’s coming soon. And it’s bigger than ever. It’s also the beginning of the end."

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling towards our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last.

"There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternative dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support."

As we already know from the four different teasers (and now the four different posters), Stranger Things 4 will follow... four different storylines.

The first focuses on Hopper, who is in the Russian prison. It's now been confirmed that Joyce and Murray will somehow end up reuniting with him in Russia.

The second will focus on Eleven, who appears to have been kidnapped and taken to a brand new lab somewhere in the desert. Dr. Brenner has returned, and it looks like we'll also dive deeper into Eleven's origin story and the other lab children.

The third sees us return to Hawkins, with Dustin, Steve, Robin, Lucas, Max, Erica and Nancy all investigating the creepy Creel House.

And the fourth will follow Will, Mike, Jonathan and new character Argyle in California. Their storyline will likely be entwined with Eleven's.

It remains to be seen how, or even if, all the characters will end up being united at the end of the season. It's also unclear how these storylines will play out across the two volumes of season 4. Expect plenty of cliffhangers.

