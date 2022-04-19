Finn Wolfhard says Stranger Things 4 is “easily the scariest and darkest” season yet

By Katie Louise Smith

Stranger Things 4 will see the series go back to its horror genre roots – and it sounds absolutely terrifying.

Stranger Things 4 is just over a month away from hitting our screens, and while we may not know much about what the hell is going on in all those trailers just yet, we do know that season 4 is a) "truly messed up" and b) absolutely terrifying.

Last week, the first full trailer for Stranger Things 4 was released, giving fans the first look at the brand new, absolutely horrifying villain now confirmed to be called Vecna. (Vecna, by the way, is the name of one of the greatest villains in Dungeons & Dragons.)

Ahead of the release of the new season, Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard have now teased that season 4 is set to be the scariest season yet, evoking an even stronger horror vibe than any of the previous seasons.

Millie has also added that Stranger Things 4 will be Eleven's "darkest" season, and that she has witnessed "some of the scariest things" that she's ever seen.

How scary is Stranger Things 4?

Speaking during a roundtable reported by Collider, Millie and Finn shared some insights into just how scary Stranger Things 4 is set to be.

While his scenes are more comedic, Finn told reporters that season 4 "is the scariest and the darkest, easily".

"Reading the scripts and being like, 'Oh da, da, da, our stuff, fun, fun stuff,' and then I just look, and I'm like, 'This is the craziest thing that...' I mean, it is the craziest thing that the Duffers have like..." Finn said. "I feel like if they could have gone darker the first season, they would've. I think Season 1 is incredible. I think it's so amazing. But I think the Duffers love dark. They love horror stuff. They love evil, dead stuff, and I think they had to prove themselves and have all audiences be able to watch it and not be too safe."

Millie agreed with Finn, adding that season 4 is also the "hardest season [she's] ever filmed" and that she has seen "some of the scariest things that [she's] ever seen as a human".

"I'm reading the script and I see Finn and some of the other characters having such a fun time, and you get to see Eleven in the darkest state she's ever been," said Millie. "This has definitely been the hardest season I've ever filmed, and there have been some of the scariest things that I've ever seen as a human, which you guys will get to see for sure. I'll get to tell more stories and touch on my experiences as a person filming on the set with these legitimate scary things."

As well as Vecna and the return of the Upside Down, Eleven's storyline in Stranger Things 4 will take a very, very dramatic and dangerous turn based on what we've seen in the trailers so far.

After moving away from the danger in Hawkins with the Byers family at the end of season 3, Eleven, who no longer has any powers, finds herself face-to-face with Dr. Sam Owens who tells her that he needs her to help fight the war that's about to begin in Hawkins. While she's travelling to a facility, it looks like Eleven is kidnapped by people in suits and taken to a remote location in the middle of the desert.

Viewers are also set to learn all about Eleven's childhood, her time at the lab, and (based on the episode titles and the glimpses we've seen so far) just how dangerous her powers can truly be.

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 is set to be released on Netflix on May 27th.

