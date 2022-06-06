Stranger Things creators reveal their plans for season 5 made Netflix execs cry

6 June 2022, 14:55

By Sam Prance

Here's what The Duffer Brothers have let slip about Stranger Things 5.

The Duffer brothers have teased what fans can expect from Stranger Things 5 and it sounds like an emotional final season.

Ever since Stranger Things' creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, announced that Stranger Things would be ending with season 5, fans have been equal parts eager and hesitant to find out how the beloved supernatural drama will say goodbye. With new supervillain Vecna currently terrorising Hawkins in Stranger Things 4, anything could happen in the show's final season.

Now, the Duffer brothers have revealed that their plans for Stranger Things 5 made Netflix executives burst into tears.

Stranger Things creators reveal their plans for season 5 made Netflix execs cry. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to The Wrap about what's to come in the show's final season, Matt Duffer said: "We do have an outline for Season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it." He then added: "I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild."

Explaining further, Matt said: "And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, 'Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now', and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end." No. I'm not crying. You are.

Will Vecna be in Stranger Things 5?
Will Vecna be in Stranger Things 5? Picture: Netflix

As for their approach for season 5, Ross confirmed that it's going to be intense from the start. He explained: "Normally it's like, 'Oh, we get to revisit the characters in their normal lives and how they're doing and what are their relationships like?' And 5 is just going to be pedal to the metal from the opening scene. At least that's what I remember from the outline."

No normal life scenes? Netflix execs crying? Is anyone else scared?!!

