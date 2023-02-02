Finn Wolfhard addresses theory that Mike will die in Stranger Things 5

By Katie Louise Smith

"I hope not. Or, you know? I don't know. Depends when..."

With the final season Stranger Things looming, and the threat of Vecna and the Upside Down even worse than it was in season 4, fans have been stressed about the fates of their favourite characters.

One of those characters is Mike Wheeler (played by Finn Wolfhard). In season 4, Will's painting that he gave to Mike portrayed the party as their D&D characters facing off against a three-headed dragon. Mike, the heart of the party, was up front, face-to-face with the monster.

Naturally, fans took that to mean that the painting could foreshadow what happens in season 5. The Mike Wheeler death theories then started to emerge, and here is now where we find ourselves.

Thankfully, Finn has appeared to have quashed those theories in his latest GQ interview, and has reassured fans that he does not think Mike will die in Stranger Things 5.

Will Mike Wheeler die in Stranger Things 5?

Finn Wolfhard addresses theories that Mike will die in Stranger Things 5. Picture: Theo Wargo/Getty Images, Netflix

Replying to a Reddit comment questioning whether or not Mike would die in the final season of the show, an undercover Finn wrote: "I hope not. Or, you know? I don't know. Depends when..."

"If it's, like, one of those things where it's like, in the first episode? Cold open? No," he continued, before adding he'd low-key prefer it if Mike went out in a big heroic way.

"Last episode, Mike saves everyone's life and it's like 'Oh, yeah, Mike!' You know, everyone's, like, cheering and shouting 'Yes!' and you know, I'd do that, maybe."

Ultimately though, he reassured fans everywhere that no, he does not think Mike will die in Stranger Things 5.

Stranger Things 5: What will happens to Mike and Will? Picture: Netflix

For those worrying about whether or not Mike will die in season 5, it's actually unlikely... based on what the cast and the Duffer brothers have said about the series ending. It sounds like they could be working to a pretty happy ending for most of the characters.

In an interview with IndieWire, Finn teased: "What’s going to be so awesome about season five is that the Duffers are sort of trying to thread this needle of trying to get every character to have their perfect ending. So I’m excited to see what ends up happening."

