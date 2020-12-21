Stranger Things season 5: Release date, spoilers, cast and news

By Katie Louise Smith

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have now confirmed that season 4 will not be the end of the Netflix show.

Stranger Things fans, we have some very exciting news. After speculation that Stranger Things 4 would be the final season of the beloved Netflix series, the show’s creators, the Duffer brothers, have now confirmed that that is not the case. If the show gets renewed, Stranger Things 5 will be on its way.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ross Duffer said: "Season four won’t be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story."

While there’s no official confirmation from Netflix just yet, the odds are looking good as it's one of the most popular shows on the platform.

But when will it be released? What will happen? And who will be in the cast? Look, we know it's a loooong way off but here's everything we know about Stranger Things season 5 so far...

Stranger Things season 5: Duffer brothers season 4 will not be the end. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a Stranger Things 5?

Well, it all depends on whether or not Netflix decide to renew the show after season 4 has been released. Given how popular the series is, it's likely that this will happen.

As previously mentioned, it sounds like the Duffer brothers are confident that they can deliver another iconic season of the show which is a great sign.

Both David Harbour and Noah Schnapp have also mentioned the possibility of a fifth season in various interviews, with Noah telling UK host Lorraine: "I can't imagine this is the last. I feel like we would know if this was the last."

When will Stranger Things 5 be released?

Well, that all depends on when season 4 is released. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, production on the fourth season was suspended. As a result, the release date – which was previously rumoured to be January 2021 – will now have to be pushed back further into the year.

We'll have a better idea once the season 4 release date is confirmed.

Will Stranger Things 5 be the final season?

It's currently unclear whether or not season 5 will be the final season, but what is clear is that the Duffers don't want to continue the show for the sake of it. They have an ending in mind, and they know when that ending will be.

We'll just have to wait for confirmation on this one.