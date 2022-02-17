Stranger Things creators confirm plans for official spin-offs

Stranger Things universe confirmed!

The wait is over. Today (Feb 17) Netflix confirmed that Stranger Things will be returning to our screens very soon.

But there's a twist. Not only will Stranger Things season 4 be airing in two volumes - the first volume will drop on May 27th and then the second follows on July 1st - but the episodes will be blockbuster in length.

The new season will consist of 9 episodes but those episodes are even longer than anything we've seen before - in fact, they will be twice the run-time of season 3. Inject them into our veins now!

And that's not all - the showrunners, Matt and Ross Duffer, have confirmed the fate of the show and opened up the possibility of a Stranger Things universe with multiple spin-offs.

Stranger Things universe. Picture: Netflix

In a statement posted to the Netflix social accounts, they confirmed that season 5 will mark the end of Stranger Things. They said:

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling towards our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last."

While season 5 might be the end of the current iteration of Stranger Things, the Duffer brothers are leaving the door open for more shows and films in the Stranger Things universe. They said:

"There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes."

Much like film franchises like Star Wars or the MCU, it looks like we're going to be introduced to lots of new stories via the Stranger Things world.

Read the full statement below:

"Hi nerds! Do you copy? It’s been a little while.

With nine scripts, over eight-hundred pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effect shots, and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous seasons, Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one. Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can’t wait to share it with you.

Given the unprecedented length, and to get it to you as soon as possible, Season 4 will be released in two volumes. Volume One will release on May 27th; Volume Two will release five weeks later on July 1st.So that’s the good news. It’s coming soon. And it’s bigger than ever.

It’s also the beginning of the end. Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling towards our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last.

There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternative dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support.

Over and out,

Matt and Ross"

