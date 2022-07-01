Every character Vecna has killed so far in Stranger Things 4

By Katie Louise Smith

Who has Vecna killed so far? Here's a list of every character Henry Creel has directly killed in Stranger Things 4.

There's no doubt about it: Stranger Things 4 absolutely delivered when they conjured up Vecna as the big bad villain for season 4. But how many people did he manage to kill across the season's 9 episodes?

It's still unclear exactly where Vecna sits in the Upside Down hierachy (Does he control the Mind Flayer? Is he the Mind Flayer's Five Star General?), but one thing is clear: His kill count is unmatched. From his own family to innocent teens, Vecna is one of the deadliest threats Hawkins has ever faced.

Here's all the characters that Henry Creel/Vecna has directly murdered so far. (Obviously, this article contains spoilers for both Volume 1 and Volume 2 of Stranger Things 4. Please do not read ahead if you have not finished the season!)

Who has Vecna killed so far in Stranger Things 4?

Stranger Things 4: Who has Vecna killed so far? Picture: Netflix

WARNING: Stranger Things 4 spoilers ahead! Picture: Netflix

1) Virginia Creel

Back before he was known as Vecna, 12-year-old Henry Creel's very first human kill was his own mother Virginia. While at dinner one night, Henry decides that he has had enough of all the "awful things" his parents had done and, in a bid to stop his mother from sending him to a doctor, murders Virginia in front of his father and sister.

2) Alice Creel

That same night, Henry killed his younger sister Alice. He attempted to kill his father Victor, but he grew too weak to complete the job. Henry then fell into a coma, and later ended up in Dr. Brenner's programme.

Stranger Things 4: Henry/Vecna kills Virginia and Alice Creel in 1959. Picture: Netflix

3) Around 15 children from Hawkins Lab

Due to his involvement in Dr. Brenner's experiments, Henry did not kill anyone else until Eleven removed his Soteria implant in 1979. As soon as he was free, he killed all the remaining lab children (excluding Eleven and Eight/Kali, who previously escaped).

4) And the doctors, staff and guards...

As well as the kids, Henry also killed a handful of doctors and orderlies, as well as five guards, when he massacred everyone in the lab. The only adult he did not manage to kill was Dr. Brenner.

Stranger Things 4: Henry/Vecna kills at least 15 lab children in 1979. Picture: Netflix

5) Chrissy

Following the departure of Eleven from Hawkins and the loss of her powers, Henry/Vecna made his return in 1986. His first victim was Chrissy Cunningham. Vecna targeted Chrissy by using her depression and eating disorder against her in his visions. Chrissy was killed in Eddie Munson's trailer, and the first gate was opened on the ceiling.

6) Fred

Fred was the next teen to be killed by Vecna. Fred's guilt over a fatal car crash that he had caused was used by Vecna against him in his nightmares. Fred's death resulted in a gate opening in the middle of the road not far away from the trailer park.

7) Patrick

Then, Vecna cursed and killed Patrick, Lucas' basketball teammate. Patrick's visions were not shown. In killing Patrick, Vecna opened a huge gate at the bottom of Lover's Lake.

Stranger Things 4: Vecna kills Chrissy, Fred and Patrick in 1986. Picture: Netflix

8) Max, kind of...

Vecna's final kill of season 4 was technically Max but as you'll know if you've finished episode 9, Max is not actually dead.

Despite Vecna breaking all of Max's limbs and rendering her blind, he did not manage to kill her while she was in a trance. Max died shortly after escaping Vecna's attack but as Lucas explains in the epilogue, she came back to life.

Max's heart stopped for "over a minute," which means Vecna managed to secure his fourth and final kill of the season allowing him to open his final gate and rip a massive tear through Hawkins. But thanks to Eleven, it appears as though Max was somehow revived.

No explanations are given as to how Max ended up coming back from the dead in season 4, but we'll likely learn more about what effect Eleven showing her those happy memories had on Max in Stranger Things 5.

Stranger Things 4: Vecna technically kills Max, but Eleven appears to bring her back to life. Picture: Netflix

All in all, Henry Creel/Vecna has directly killed at least 28 people, give or take. Not including Max, of course, who remains alive but in a coma.

You could also argue that Vecna low-key killed everyone who died when the cracks ripped through Hawkins, too. Seeing as he was the one caused it... That would include Jason and the other 22 unnamed victims of the "earthquake".

With the villain still on the loose and looming over Hawkins, expect even more death and destruction in Stranger Things 5.

