Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp confirms Will Byers is gay and in love with Mike

By Katie Louise Smith

"Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it’s 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike."

After years of speculation, Stranger Things 4 finally took the time to dive further into Will Byers' sexuality, but the character has yet to officially come out. While we may have to wait until season 5 to see Will share his true feelings on-screen, Noah Schnapp has now confirmed what fans have been waiting to hear.

Noah has never really explicitly confirmed Will's sexuality, previously saying in interviews that the "beauty" of the show is that they don't ever directly address it, and that Will's feelings are "up to the audience’s interpretation".

For those viewers who understand Will's feelings and can read the clear subtext of his heartfelt conversations with Mike, his sexuality is probably something you had already figured out. But for those who still weren't sure, Noah has now officially confirmed it.

In a new interview Variety, Noah has confirmed that Will is gay, and that he is in love with Mike Wheeler.

Is Will Byers gay in Stranger Things? Noah Schnapp confirms his sexuality. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Netflix

Opening up about portraying Will's journey in season 4, Noah told the publication: "I mean, it’s pretty clear this season that Will has feelings for Mike. They’ve been intentionally pulling that out over the past few seasons."

"Even in Season 1, they hinted at that and slowly, slowly grew that storyline. I think for Season 4, it was just me playing this character who loves his best friend but struggles with knowing if he’ll be accepted or not, and feeling like a mistake and like he doesn’t belong. Will has always felt like that."

Then, when asked if it felt like a bit of spoiler to discuss Will's sexuality in more detail prior to Volume 2's release, Noah replied: "Yeah, I think it is. Obviously, it was hinted at in Season 1: It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends? Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing.

"Now it’s 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike."

Noah Schnapp confirms Will Byers is in love with Mike Wheeler. Picture: Netflix

Shortly after Volume 2 was released, Noah responded to criticism from fans who claimed the show was "queerbaiting" and dancing around confirming Will's sexuality.

In a TikTok comment, Noah wrote: "First of all, it’s the 80s and the kid’s a FRESHMAN in [high school]. Let them slowly develop the plot and when he does come out, it will be really special and real."

Touching on that same train of thought, Noah discussed Will's slow arc further: "I think it is done so beautifully, because it’s so easy to make a character just like all of a sudden be gay. People have come up to me — I was just in Paris and this, like, 40-year-old man came up to me and he was like, 'Wow, this Will character made me feel so good. And I related to it so much. That is exactly who I was when I was a kid.' That just made me so happy to hear."

He added: "They are writing this real character and this real journey and real struggle and they’re doing it so well."

Jonathan reassures Will in Stranger Things 4. Picture: Netflix

In case you hadn't already worked out based on that ominous shot of Will touching his neck as the Upside Down begins to spread through Hawkins at the end of season 4, Will Byers is set to the main focus of season 5.

Noah revealed that he has reached out to the Duffer brothers to see what they're planning for Will in the final season. Amongst all the Upside Down drama and his connection to the Mind Flayer, Noah said that he hopes Will can have a proper coming out scene when the time is right.

And so do we. Let Will Byers be happy! It's what he deserves!

