The Kissing Booth 3 book has a slightly different ending for Elle and Noah

19 August 2021, 17:08

By Katie Louise Smith

Beth Reekles' final Kissing Booth book gives fans a different take on Elle and Noah's ending.

Netflix's popular movie franchise The Kissing Booth turned off its lights for the last time last week (Aug 11), with the final movie dropping on the streaming service. One day after the film's release, the final Kissing Booth book from author Beth Reekles was also released.

In a YouTube Q&A, Reekles revealed that she wrote the final book based on the script that was written for the Netflix movie. While most of it is pretty much the same, Reekles has made some differences in the final chapter of Elle, Lee and Noah's stories.

If you've already seen The Kissing Booth 3, you'll know it ends with an epilogue that sees Elle and Noah reunite six years later. The same epilogue exists in the book, but it's slightly different to what viewers see in the movie – and it also offers maybe even more of a hopeful ending for Elle and Noah.

READ MORE: The Kissing Booth 3 ending: Here's what happens to each character

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for the ending of The Kissing Booth 3: One Last Time book. Don't read ahead if you're planning on reading!

The Kissing Booth 3 book slightly changes Elle and Noah's ending
The Kissing Booth 3 book slightly changes Elle and Noah's ending. Picture: Netflix

In the epilogue of The Kissing Booth 3 movie, viewers watched as a twenty-something Elle was reunited face-to-face with twenty-something Noah for, presumably, the first time in six years.

They catch up with each other, congratulating each other on their jobs, and then agree to meet up when Noah is back in town, with him promising to call at a later date. The pair then share a moment before Noah leaves.

In the final shot, we see that Noah stuck to his promise, as he and Elle, both clearly now great friends again, ride off next to each on their own motorbikes. The fate of their romantic relationship is left open for fans to interpret how they like.

Much of the book's epilogue is the same; Elle is a video game developer, Lee and Rachel are engaged and Noah has some big job offers on the table. The strong focus on the undeniable connection that Elle and Noah still have is also there.

However, there's a few small details in the book that differ from the movie ending for Elle and Noah.

Elle and Noah's romance is left open for interpretation in The Kissing Booth 3's ending
Elle and Noah's romance is left open for interpretation in The Kissing Booth 3's ending. Picture: Netflix

At the end of the book, it's revealed that Elle and Noah stayed friendly over the years. Elle had returned home a couple of times to attend Brad's parent-teacher conferences, and Noah came back for Christmas one year with Chloe (Amanda in the books) while she dealt with her parents divorce. It's also revealed that Elle and Noah both had other relationships during those six years away.

Rather than Noah being offered jobs in New York and Los Angeles, the book reveals that he's actually moving back to California in the hopes of scoring a promotion within his company.

The book also makes it even more clear, via Elle's internal monologue, that those feelings she had for Noah still remain.

And in the final part of the epilogue, instead of leaving and promising to return, Noah asks if Elle wants to go and grab dinner after enjoying the carnival. She says, “I’d like that” before he replies, “Then it’s a date.”

The movie's final bike ride doesn't exist within the book's epilogue, but with the pair agreeing to go to dinner, and Noah calling it a "date", it seems like the book may offer Elle and Noah shippers a bit more of a confirmation that they will one day get back together again.

READ MORE: Jacob Elordi thanks Joey King, crew and fans in emotional Kissing Booth 3 goodbye post

