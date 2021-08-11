The Kissing Booth 3: Where does Elle go to college?

We also find out who Elle really ends up with in The Kissing Booth 3.

The Kissing Booth 3 is finally here and the last instalment of The Kissing Booth franchise answers all our burning questions.

The Kissing Booth 2 ends with Elle and Noah firmly together after their relationship was put to the test when Elle met Marco and Noah met Chloe. However, it also ends with a huge cliffhanger. Elle has been accepted into both Harvard, where Noah studies, and Berkeley, where Lee studies. Will she follow her heart, put her friendship first or choose what's best for her?

READ MORE: The Kissing Booth 3: Do Elle and Noah end up together?

In The Kissing Booth 3 we find out which college Elle picks and whether or not she and Noah can actually go the distance.

Where does Elle go to school in The Kissing Booth 3?

The Kissing Booth 3: Where does Elle go to school? The ending explained
The Kissing Booth 3: Where does Elle go to school? The ending explained. Picture: Netflix

At the start of The Kissing Booth 3, Elle is unsure where she should study and, as far as Noah and Lee are aware, she's been waitlisted at Harvard and Berkeley. Elle, Noah and Lee then decide to spend their summer at Noah and Lee's parents family beach house, where they spent their summers growing up, after finding out that Noah and Lee's parents are selling it.

Elle then decides to go to Harvard and tells Noah and Lee. Lee is upset but Elle promises to complete her friendship bucket list with him that summer to make up for it. However, in doing so, Elle neglects Noah for Lee all summer long. Marco also reappears and starts hanging out with Elle and Noah becomes jealous. He also finds out that Elle got into Berkeley.

Noah then chooses to break up with Elle because he doesn't want to stand in between her and what she actually wants. In response, Elle begins to reconsider her college choices. Elle then reveals to Lee that she got into Berkeley too. She also explains that she's got to figure out who she is on her own instead of basing her decision on their friendship.

Instead of going to Berkeley or Harvard, Elle decides to apply to USC (University of Southern California) for Spring Term to do video game design. In her interview, Elle almost crumbles but she then starts telling them about all her ideas for video games and they love her and she gets in.

The film then ends with a six-year flash-forward. Elle and Lee are still best friends and Lee is engaged to Rachel. They all live in LA now. Elle is designing video games professionally. Elle then bumps into Noah for the first time since they parted ways outside the old school kissing booth where they shared their first kiss.

It's left open for interpretation but they appear to rekindle their romance and agree to meet when Noah's next in town. In the final shot, Elle and Noah can be seen riding motorbikes together again, except this time they both have their own motorbikes.

