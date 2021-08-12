The Kissing Booth 3 ending: Here's what happens to each character

By Katie Louise Smith

Does Elle end up with Noah or Marco? What happens to Lee and Rachel? Here's how The Kissing Booth 3 ended for all the main characters.

Ever since Netflix dropped The Kissing Booth into our lives, we've all been low-key hooked on Elle Evans and Noah Flynn's relationship, as well as her adorable friendship with bestie Lee. With the release of The Kissing Booth 3, it's time to say goodbye as the series wraps up for good.

The final instalment of The Kissing Booth franchise brings everyone's storylines to an emotional end – and even shares a glimpse into the lives of Elle (Joey King), Noah (Jacob Elordi) and Lee (Joel Courtney) as twenty-something adults after a six year time jump.

But where does everyone end up? Who is still in a relationship? Who broke up? What happened to Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and Chloe (Maisie Richardson-Sellers)? Here's what happens to all the main characters at the end of The Kissing Booth 3.

The Kissing Booth 3 ending: What happens to the characters? Picture: Netflix

Elle Evans

After spending an entire summer deliberating about whether or not she should go to Harvard or Berkeley, and then choosing Harvard before breaking up with Noah, Elle ultimately decides to go to the University of Southern California (USC).

Inspired by conversations with Mrs. Flynn and Chloe, Elle decides to follow her own dreams, and opts to study Interactive Media and Video Games.

Six years later, we find out that Elle graduated from USC and is now a Video Game Developer, designing her own games. She also has a brand new pixie cut hairstyle, and now owns her own motorcycle.

We also find out that Elle and Noah haven't seen each other for a really long time, presumably since they said goodbye at the beach house six years ago. At the end of the film, they agree to go for a ride together the next time Noah is in town, and the final shot sees them together on the road again, with the possibility of rekindling their relationship very much on the table.

Noah Flynn

After breaking up with Elle, Noah heads back to Boston to continue studying at Harvard.

Six years later, we find out that he graduated from Harvard Law School, and is now fielding job offers from law firms in both New York and Los Angeles. He's unsure which one he's going to choose, echoing Elle's college decision.

After bumping into Elle at the carnival, dressed in a suave suit, Noah agrees to reconnect with his ex-girlfriend, promising to call Elle at a later date. He sticks to his promise, and – as mentioned above – the final shot sees the two reunited on the road, riding off into the sunset next to each other.

What happens to Elle at the end of The Kissing Booth 3? Picture: Netflix

Lee Flynn and Rachel

Lee heads off to Berkeley without his best friend Elle, but they stay connected all throughout college. Rachel also heads off to a different college, one that appears to be pretty far away from California and Lee.

Rachel breaks up with Lee after realising that maintaining a long-distance relationship while attending college would make things so much harder for the both of them. They part on good terms, with the understanding that if they were meant to be together, they'd find their way back to each other.

Six years later, it's revealed that Lee and Rachel got back together at some point. It also appears as though they are engaged, as Noah asks when their wedding is.

Marco

After fighting for and losing Elle again, Marco accepts that they're not meant to be. After meeting up with Elle at the final party before they all leave for college, Marco reveals that instead of school, he's going on a gap year.

Marco will be heading to New York to try and work as a musician, something he's always wanted to do. He even calls it his new "moonshot", referencing Elle's comment in The Kissing Booth 2. The two say goodbye, and Marco disappears into the party.

That's the last we see of Marco, as he doesn't appear in the six years later update at the end of the film.

Chloe

Chloe heads back to Harvard at the end of the film, but not before giving Elle some advice and telling her that she thinks she is an "absolutely brilliant woman". That's the last we see of Chloe. She's not mentioned or seen in the six years later update.

What happens to Marco at the end of The Kissing Booth 3? Picture: Netflix

Elsewhere, at the final party before they all head off to school, Elle says goodbye to the OMG girls, Vivian, Tuppen, and Ollie and Miles, who are still together following their kiss at the end of The Kissing Booth 2.

Mrs. Flynn also ultimately decides not to sell the beach house, which means it'll remain in the Flynn family for years to come. And as for Elle's family? After Elle apologises to Linda, Linda becomes a bigger part of the Evans' family, dating her dad and is seen playing with her brother Brad.

And that's it - the end of The Kissing Booth saga! The end of an era for us, but possibly the start of a whole new chapter for Elle and Noah.

