Jacob Elordi thanks Joey King, crew and fans in emotional Kissing Booth 3 goodbye post

By Katie Louise Smith

"I've seen and done things that I'd have never thought possible thanks to these films and more importantly thanks to all of you."

As the final Kissing Booth movie arrives on Netflix, the stars are saying goodbye to the record-breaking film series, and thank you to the fans that made it all happen.

Joey King, Joel Courtney and Jacob Elordi all return in The Kissing Booth 3 for one last time as Elle, Lee and Noah. The movie wraps up the rom-com saga in true Kissing Booth fashion, with Elle making her decision about college, and about the fate of her relationship with Noah.

Taking to Instagram Stories ahead of the release of The Kissing Booth 3, Jacob Elordi shared a series of images from his time on the set of the third and final film, alongside a thank you to the fans as well as his co-star and ex-girlfriend, Joey.

Jacob Elordi shares goodbye post for The Kissing Booth 3. Picture: Kevin Winter/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS, @jacobelordi

Over the top of the first image, which was a black and white picture of the Hollywood sign, Jacob wrote: "Tomorrow, the final @thekissingboothnetflix comes out. I've seen and done things that I'd have never thought possible thanks to these films and more importantly thanks to all of you.

"I will forever be indebted to all of you for your support and love over these years. To the wonderful cast and hardworking crew and to the beautiful South Africa, I say thank you ❤ Here's a few memories from my time here. Always love, Jacob."

Amongst the images were selfies, photos of cast and crew (including Joel Courtney in his Princess Peach outfit) and photos taken on set in South Africa, where the films were partly shot.

Jacob Elordi says goodbye to The Kissing Booth. Picture: @jacobelordi

In the final slide, Jacob shared an image from the very first film of Elle and Noah standing at the kissing booth, where it all began.

Alongside the photo, Jacob thanked Joey King, writing: "And one from the start @joeyking. Thank you all of you ❤"

Jacob Elordi thanks Joey King following final Kissing Booth film. Picture: Netflix via @jacobelordi

Back in 2020, Jacob and Joey opened up about what it was like to go back to working on The Kissing Booth 2 and 3, and working together after their split.

Joey admitted on the Mood with Lauren Elizabeth podcast that reuniting with Jacob for the second film was "a wild experience" but "worth it". Fans also noted that Jacob looked at photos of his time together with Joey while shooting the first film in order to get in the right frame of mind to shoot the sequels.

And worth it, it was. The Kissing Booth 3 is now on Netflix, and it's an emotional closing chapter for Elle and Noah, and Joey and Jacob.

