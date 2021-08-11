The Kissing Booth 3 soundtrack: Every song in the Netflix movie

11 August 2021, 12:35 | Updated: 11 August 2021, 15:29

By Sam Prance

The music in The Kissing Booth 3 is iconic so we've put together a list of all the songs in the soundtrack.

The wait is over. The Kissing Booth 3 is out now and the Netflix film boasts one of the standout movie soundtracks of 2021.

Much like the first two films, music plays a huge part in The Kissing Booth 3. From romantic scenes between Elle (Joey King) and Noah (Jacob Elordi) to hilarious moments with Elle and Lee (Joel Courtney), it's hard to imagine the rom-com without the amazing songs that feature in it. As the final film in the franchise, The Kissing Booth 3 ends on a musical high.

READ MORE: The Kissing Booth 3: Where does Elle go to college?

From Cyndi Lauper to WALK THE MOON, The Kissing Booth 3 is filled with hits and hidden gems from some iconic artists.

What songs are in The Kissing Booth 3 soundtrack?

The Kissing Booth 3 soundtrack: Every song in the Netflix movie
The Kissing Booth 3 soundtrack: Every song in the Netflix movie. Picture: Netflix

Here is the full list of the songs in The Kissing Booth 3 soundtrack:

Tim Myers - 'You + Me Together'

Sun Heat - 'Feeling Good'

Radical Face - 'Welcome Home, Son'

Blue Box - 'New Day'

Cmd/Control - 'Whatever You Want'

St. Lucia - 'Help Me Run Away'

Ben Gidsjoy - 'Are You Ready?'

Edward Jemison, Dermot Kiernan, Adam Lasus & Louis Schultz - 'Good Lovin''

Tencytrax - 'We Built This City'

Moon Duo - 'Circles'

Tim Myers - 'Run Into the Sun'

The Honeymoon Thrillers - 'Summer Song'

Tim Myers - 'Go! Let's Go!'

Conny and the Bellhops - 'Shot Rod'

The Dollyrots - 'Let's Turkey Trot'

Beachhouse - 'D.A.R.L.I.N.G.'

WALK THE MOON - 'Shut Up and Dance'

The Daylights - 'Goodbye Summer'

Cyndi Lauper - 'Time After Time'

Fake Crush - 'High Top Kicks (feat. Matt O'Halloran)'

Neon Letters - 'Makin' Me Happy'

The Western States Motel - 'Powerlines'

Bright Eyes - 'First Day of My Life'

Colouring - 'Fading'

Azure Raye - 'Make Your Heart'

Lucius - 'Two of Us On the Run'

Tim Myers - 'Life's Adventures'

Future People - 'On the Outside'

The Daylights - 'Outsider'

James - 'Out to Get You'

Adam Lasus, Louis Schultz & Fletcher Sheridan - 'God Only Knows'

SIKORA - 'Be Together'

Destroy the Sun - 'Hello'

Landan Pigg - 'Falling in Love at the Coffee Shop'

Jeff Lyne - 'All Over the World'

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Jacob Elordi shares goodbye post for The Kissing Booth 3

Jacob Elordi thanks Joey King, crew and fans in emotional Kissing Booth 3 goodbye post
The Kissing Booth 4: Will there be another movie?

Will there be a Kissing Booth 4? Here's what's been said so far

News

The Kissing Booth 3: Do Elle and Noah end up together?

The Kissing Booth 3: Do Elle and Noah end up together?

The Kissing Booth 3: Where does Elle go to school? The ending explained

The Kissing Booth 3: Where does Elle go to college?

Taylor Zakhar Perez: everything you need to know

Taylor Zakhar Perez: 15 facts about The Kissing Booth 3 star you need to know

Trending on PopBuzz

Machine Gun Kelly reveals huge new head tattoo and shaved head

Machine Gun Kelly shaves his head and reveals head tattoo to promote new music

News

Robin comes out as bisexual in new Batman comic

Robin comes out as bisexual in Batman: Urban Legends comic

LGBTQ

Love Island music: All the songs from the 2021 soundtrack

What songs were on Love Island tonight? The music from the Love Island 2021 soundtrack

Love Island

Is Harry Styles launching a brand called Pleasing?

Is Harry Styles launching a brand called Pleasing? Everything we know about the mystery project

Harry Styles

What does 'You do not recognise the bodies in the water' mean?

What does 'You do not recognise the bodies in the water' mean? SCP-2316 explained

TikTok

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

American Horror Story

You

You

Sex Education

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

On My Block

Riverdale

Riverdale