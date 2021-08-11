The Kissing Booth 3 soundtrack: Every song in the Netflix movie

By Sam Prance

The music in The Kissing Booth 3 is iconic so we've put together a list of all the songs in the soundtrack.

The wait is over. The Kissing Booth 3 is out now and the Netflix film boasts one of the standout movie soundtracks of 2021.

Much like the first two films, music plays a huge part in The Kissing Booth 3. From romantic scenes between Elle (Joey King) and Noah (Jacob Elordi) to hilarious moments with Elle and Lee (Joel Courtney), it's hard to imagine the rom-com without the amazing songs that feature in it. As the final film in the franchise, The Kissing Booth 3 ends on a musical high.

From Cyndi Lauper to WALK THE MOON, The Kissing Booth 3 is filled with hits and hidden gems from some iconic artists.

What songs are in The Kissing Booth 3 soundtrack?

Here is the full list of the songs in The Kissing Booth 3 soundtrack:

Tim Myers - 'You + Me Together'

Sun Heat - 'Feeling Good'

Radical Face - 'Welcome Home, Son'

Blue Box - 'New Day'

Cmd/Control - 'Whatever You Want'

St. Lucia - 'Help Me Run Away'

Ben Gidsjoy - 'Are You Ready?'

Edward Jemison, Dermot Kiernan, Adam Lasus & Louis Schultz - 'Good Lovin''

Tencytrax - 'We Built This City'

Moon Duo - 'Circles'

Tim Myers - 'Run Into the Sun'

The Honeymoon Thrillers - 'Summer Song'

Tim Myers - 'Go! Let's Go!'

Conny and the Bellhops - 'Shot Rod'

The Dollyrots - 'Let's Turkey Trot'

Beachhouse - 'D.A.R.L.I.N.G.'

WALK THE MOON - 'Shut Up and Dance'

The Daylights - 'Goodbye Summer'

Cyndi Lauper - 'Time After Time'

Fake Crush - 'High Top Kicks (feat. Matt O'Halloran)'

Neon Letters - 'Makin' Me Happy'

The Western States Motel - 'Powerlines'

Bright Eyes - 'First Day of My Life'

Colouring - 'Fading'

Azure Raye - 'Make Your Heart'

Lucius - 'Two of Us On the Run'

Tim Myers - 'Life's Adventures'

Future People - 'On the Outside'

The Daylights - 'Outsider'

James - 'Out to Get You'

Adam Lasus, Louis Schultz & Fletcher Sheridan - 'God Only Knows'

SIKORA - 'Be Together'

Destroy the Sun - 'Hello'

Landan Pigg - 'Falling in Love at the Coffee Shop'

Jeff Lyne - 'All Over the World'