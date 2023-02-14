Bella Ramsey wore a chest binder while filming The Last of Us to focus better on set

By Katie Louise Smith

Bella said she wore a chest binder for "90 per cent" of filming on The Last of Us, "which probably isn’t healthy, like please bind safely"

Bella Ramsey has revealed she wore a chest binder while playing Ellie in The Last of Us.

Back in January, Bella shared that she is gender fluid in an interview with The New York Times. In the feature, Bella explained that her gender has "always been very fluid" and that "being gendered isn’t something that I particularly like, but in terms of pronouns, I really couldn’t care less.”

Now, in a new interview with GQ UK (where she elected to use she/her pronouns), Bella has expanded on her feelings about her own on gender fluidity and revealed how she and co-star Pedro Pascal shared several conversations about gender and sexuality while filming.

In the profile, writer Jack King explains that Bella told him that she wore a chest binder for "90 per cent" of filming on The Last of Us, "which probably isn’t healthy, like please bind safely". The profile then adds that Bella wore it to allow her to focus better on set.

Bella didn't divulge any more about her experience wearing a binder, but did open up about playing female characters as a gender fluid, non-binary person.

"This is what bothers me more than pronouns: being called a ‘young woman’ or a ‘powerful young woman’, ‘young lady,’ but I'm just not [that]," she said. "Catherine Called Birdy, I was in dresses. Young Elizabeth, I was in a corset. And I felt super powerful in that. Playing these more feminine characters is a chance to be something so opposite to myself, and it’s really fun."

Elsewhere in the interview, Bella also shared how her relationship with The Last of Us co-star Pedro Pascal has developed since they started working together, likening him to a father.

Bella added that they also often shared conversations around gender and sexuality, as Pedro's sister is trans.

"And they weren’t always deep: they could be funny and humorous, the whole spectrum," she said. "We were just very honest and open with each other."

