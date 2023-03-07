The Last of Us fans call for Bella Ramsey to win Emmy after "traumatising" episode 8

7 March 2023

By Katie Louise Smith

"I can’t get over Ellie’s screams and crying in the middle MY HEART DROPPED. BELLA RAMSEY IS INSANELY GOOD."

The Last of Us has done it again. Another week, another devastating, highly intense and absolutely brilliant episode. This week, however, it's Bella Ramsey's performance that fans cannot get enough of. (And if you've watched it, you'll know why.)

Episode 8, titled 'When We Are In Need', sees Bella take centre stage as Ellie sets out to hunt for food while Joel (Pedro Pascal) continues to recover from his stab wound.

While out in the snow, Ellie comes across two men, David and James, who she holds at gunpoint until she manages to secure a trade and get medicine for Joel. All seems to be going as well as it can given the circumstances, until David points out that one of his people was killed by a man who was travelling with a young girl. He lets Ellie escape, but the group later set out to find and capture her.

Here's where it gets even more intense for both Ellie and Bella. While Bella is the standout throughout, the second half of the episode has left viewers in an absolute state over how powerful, emotional and visceral her performance is.

READ MORE: Bella Ramsey warns The Last of Us finale will "divide people massively"

Bella Ramsey's performance as Ellie in episode 8 deserves all the awards
Bella Ramsey's performance as Ellie in episode 8 deserves all the awards. Picture: HBO

As the episode continues, we see Ellie locked up in a creepy cell, where she quickly realises that the group are cannibals. Then, David reveals himself to be a paedophile when he propositions the 14-year-old. After breaking his finger and attempting to grab his keys, Ellie is dragged out of the cell and onto a table. She distracts them by revealing she's infected, then manages to kill James and runs out of the room.

Ellie then sets the diner on fire while attempting to escape David before he ultimately manages to grab her and attack her. The entire thing is absolutely horrifying to watch, as David climbs on top of Ellie, who is releasing the most guttural screams you've ever heard in your life. She then manages to stab him, and then literally hacks him to death with 21 swings (!) of the cleaver as the room burns around her.

After stumbling out the building, dazed, exhausted, traumatised and covered in David's blood, she's then found by Joel who cradles her and calls her "baby girl", the same as what he called Sarah when she died in his arms.

As soon as the credits rolled, fans took to Twitter to praise Bella's absolutely incredible performance, calling for the Emmys to lock in her win immediately.

Others were also calling out the people who trolled and doubted Bella when it was announced that she would play Ellie.

Back in January, Bella spoke about the reaction to her casting: "It’s the first time I’ve ever had a negative reaction to something...It’s only recently that I’ve accepted I am Ellie, and I can do it, and I am a good actor, but this will last for a few weeks and then I’ll think I’m terrible again. That’s just the process."

And an endorsement from the OG Joel himself...

Troy Baker's character? Being killed by Ellie? Incredible.

Bella Ramsey. Emmy. NEOWWWW!

