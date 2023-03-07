The Last of Us fans call for Bella Ramsey to win Emmy after "traumatising" episode 8

By Katie Louise Smith

"I can’t get over Ellie’s screams and crying in the middle MY HEART DROPPED. BELLA RAMSEY IS INSANELY GOOD."

The Last of Us has done it again. Another week, another devastating, highly intense and absolutely brilliant episode. This week, however, it's Bella Ramsey's performance that fans cannot get enough of. (And if you've watched it, you'll know why.)

Episode 8, titled 'When We Are In Need', sees Bella take centre stage as Ellie sets out to hunt for food while Joel (Pedro Pascal) continues to recover from his stab wound.

While out in the snow, Ellie comes across two men, David and James, who she holds at gunpoint until she manages to secure a trade and get medicine for Joel. All seems to be going as well as it can given the circumstances, until David points out that one of his people was killed by a man who was travelling with a young girl. He lets Ellie escape, but the group later set out to find and capture her.

Here's where it gets even more intense for both Ellie and Bella. While Bella is the standout throughout, the second half of the episode has left viewers in an absolute state over how powerful, emotional and visceral her performance is.

Bella Ramsey's performance as Ellie in episode 8 deserves all the awards. Picture: HBO

As the episode continues, we see Ellie locked up in a creepy cell, where she quickly realises that the group are cannibals. Then, David reveals himself to be a paedophile when he propositions the 14-year-old. After breaking his finger and attempting to grab his keys, Ellie is dragged out of the cell and onto a table. She distracts them by revealing she's infected, then manages to kill James and runs out of the room.

Ellie then sets the diner on fire while attempting to escape David before he ultimately manages to grab her and attack her. The entire thing is absolutely horrifying to watch, as David climbs on top of Ellie, who is releasing the most guttural screams you've ever heard in your life. She then manages to stab him, and then literally hacks him to death with 21 swings (!) of the cleaver as the room burns around her.

After stumbling out the building, dazed, exhausted, traumatised and covered in David's blood, she's then found by Joel who cradles her and calls her "baby girl", the same as what he called Sarah when she died in his arms.

As soon as the credits rolled, fans took to Twitter to praise Bella's absolutely incredible performance, calling for the Emmys to lock in her win immediately.

GIVE BELLA RAMSEY EVERY SINGLE AWARD OH MY FUCKING GOD. #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/ktmRZZ2lhy — ❤️‍🔥 (@JOELSMILLRR) March 6, 2023

remember the reviewer that said bella’s scream was horrible to listen to bc it was so sad. WHEN I HEARED IT MY HEART ACTUALLY DROPPED THIS WAS MY LAST FUCVING STRAW BELLA YOU ARE INSANE #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/ZPd1LqHm10 — joel miller defender (@ellievjoel) March 6, 2023

This is how you do a video game adaption 👏 #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/x8eOCqELt6 — DomTheBomb (@DomTheBombYT) March 6, 2023

the fight scene. i can’t get over ellie’s screams and crying in the middle MY HEART DROPPED. BELLA RAMSEY IS INSANELY GOOD IM GONNA COLLECTING ALL THE AWARDS FOR BELLA #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/ZPd1LqHm10 — joel miller defender (@ellievjoel) March 6, 2023

•the last of us 8 spoilers•



i haven’t stopped thinking about this scene. pedro and bella are really about to sweep awards for how raw and real this entire episode was pic.twitter.com/N1IWfMNLXg — kim 🍄 (@youdidinthdark) March 6, 2023

Others were also calling out the people who trolled and doubted Bella when it was announced that she would play Ellie.

Back in January, Bella spoke about the reaction to her casting: "It’s the first time I’ve ever had a negative reaction to something...It’s only recently that I’ve accepted I am Ellie, and I can do it, and I am a good actor, but this will last for a few weeks and then I’ll think I’m terrible again. That’s just the process."

me to everyone that doubted bella ramsey’s acting as ellie williams and harassed them for literally no reason pic.twitter.com/gkGuFocc3h — aleah (@scarymcvies) March 6, 2023

after this episode i don’t want anyone to ever question pedro pascal as joel and bella ramsey as ellie ever again#TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/GhvRyneYaV — ً (@wrathsemilia) March 6, 2023

never ever doubt the casting for the roles bc pedro and bella’s delivery here is so flawless and impeccable MY TEARS JUST STARTED FALLING #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/WpPqzVtlmD — joel miller defender (@ellievjoel) March 6, 2023

“it’s okay babygirl, i got you” PEOPLE DIED LIVES WERE CHANGED THE WORLD HAS NEVER BEEN THE SAME BOTH PEDRO AND BELLA’S DELIVERY HERE IS IMPECCABLE #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/WpPqzVtlmD — joel miller defender (@ellievjoel) March 6, 2023

And an endorsement from the OG Joel himself...

Troy Baker's character? Being killed by Ellie? Incredible.

Bella Ramsey. Emmy. NEOWWWW!

