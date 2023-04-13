Bella Ramsey reveals how she feels about Joel's decision in The Last of Us finale

By Sam Prance

The Last of Us fans have been divided over whether or not Joel was in the right or in the wrong.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for The Last of Us episode 9!

Bella Ramsey has opened up about Joel's divisive hospital scene in The Last of Us and revealed if she thinks Joel was right.

The Last of Us season 1 ends with a twist. After successfully taking Ellie to the Fireflies' camp, Joel learns that the only way for the doctors to find a cure for the cordyceps infection is by removing a part of Ellie's brain and subsequently killing her. Joel then saves Ellie by going on a murderous rampage in the hospital and killing everyone but Ellie in the process.

While fans were happy to see Joel save Ellie, others criticised him for preventing the doctors from potentially finding a cure that could have saved the rest of mankind. Now, Bella has waded into the discourse and explained their point of view.

Bella Ramsey reveals how she feels about Joel's decision in The Last of Us finale. Picture: S.A.M./Alamy Live News, HBO

In a new video with Vanity Fair, Bella asked whether or not Joel made the right decision to save Ellie in the season finale.

At first, Bella tried not to answer. However, Bella then gave in and said: "I mean, I think he made the right decision. And I think most people agree. From the reaction to the series, more people are like, 'He definitely made the right decision!'

Explaining her take on it further, Bella added: "I don’t think it was even a choice. I don’t think it was even a decision for him. There was no other option other than to save her. Because he did save the world. But, like, his world. That’s so cringy but kind of true." No, I'm not crying. You are!

Bella Ramsey Reacts to 'The Last of Us' Fan Theories | Vanity Fair

Later in the video, Bella reads a Reddit theory that argues: "Joel thought that sacrificing Ellie wasn’t worth saving humanity, the same humanity that killed his daughter, the same people that kill each other every day." The theory also suggests that the real disease in the series is not the cordyceps infection but "what people have become".

Reacting to the theory, Bella agreed saying: "Yeah, true. Truth."

What do you think? Was Joel in the right?

