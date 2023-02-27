17 heartbreaking Ellie and Riley memes that'll make The Last of Us fans sob all over again

By Katie Louise Smith

"'Ellie gets to experience first love, first kiss and then we snatch it away from her' HBO how could u!"

Show of hands: Who's still crying about Ellie and Riley's backstory in this week's episode of The Last of Us? [SPOILER WARNING: This article will discuss major spoilers for The Last of Us episode 7!]

Yep, the HBO series has done it again. In episode 7, titled 'Left Behind', viewers finally find out more about Ellie and her best friend and first love Riley through one long flashback. And yes, it's another very, very sad episode. It's very sweet, but it's also very sad.

During a trip to an abandoned shopping centre, Riley takes Ellie on a tour of the "four Wonders of the mall" (five, if you include the escalator). The pair explore, take photos in the photobooth, hit up the arcade and dance together.

However, just after the two share their first ever kiss (!!), they are attacked by one of the Infected and are both bitten. At the end of the episode, both Ellie and Riley decide to spend whatever time they have left together. But we, as viewers, know that it won't be long because Ellie is immune and Riley is sadly not.

As expected, the reaction to the episode on social media was...emotional, to say the least. And the memes are just as heartbreaking as the episode itself. Here's all the best reactions to Ellie and Riley's heartbreaking episode of The Last of Us.

The memes about Ellie and RIley from The Last of Us are even more devastating. Picture: HBO

They can't keep getting away with this!

The Last of Us just rips out whatever’s left of your heart from the previous week every Sunday night pic.twitter.com/2La4k34Mom — Landon (@landonisdon) February 27, 2023

I am literally holding on for dear life rn.

the last of us creating the most beautiful devastating gay love stories week after week: pic.twitter.com/dqIPeNuyk7 — Taylor (@mereprologue) February 27, 2023

It was nice of that Runner to let Ellie and Riley have their moment...

that stalker waiting for ellie and riley to kiss before he fucks them up bc hes an ally #tlou pic.twitter.com/XWNoTdSz3b — ava is mourning ellieriley (@hrts4ortega) February 27, 2023

But it was actually HIGH-KEY rude of him to then turn around and do that.

Mind your own business! Stay away from them! Get a job!

The next three memes: Screaming, crying, throwing up! In that order!

when they showed ellie being desperate to save joels life because she remembered how she lost riley and she cant lose another loved one again #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/FpPgIwebOV — r (@odairkns) February 27, 2023

“ellie gets to experience first love, first kiss and then we snatch it away from her” hbo how could u 💔 #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/4QnVeQvPkG — arlene🦋16 35 45 (@arlenesdaydream) February 27, 2023

bella really captured the “in love” look of a girl crushing on another girl so well i’m going to be sick #TheLastOfUs #tlou pic.twitter.com/oDUcya0w1q — ✿ roki | tlou spoilers (@amityfanacct) February 27, 2023

I can't do thissssss!

Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, you will be hearing from my lawyers!

“i matter to them”

“but you mattered to me first” #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/cHyxyCLpOm — jay 🌺 THIS A ALL BLACK PARTY‼️ (@naekkboo) February 27, 2023

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

“we can just be all poetic and shit and lose our minds together” #thelastofus pic.twitter.com/hmDgxzcr2f — skyeler ✧ (@H4RRYSGARDEN) February 27, 2023

NOW WHY WOULD YOU SAY THIS??!

so ellie had to wait all that time thinking they were both gonna die but then realized she wasnt getting infected and probably had to watch riley die NO ONE TALK TO MEpic.twitter.com/hacSxjUwz2 — rhaenyra targaryen's lawyer// tlou era (@Targ_Nation) February 27, 2023

AT WHAT COST????!

left behind ended. hurt even more on the show. the trauma will live on. that was one of the best episodes of the show without doubt BUT AT WHAT COST. GIVE STORM AND BELLA THEIR FLOWERS #thelastofus pic.twitter.com/dTyH57EXn3 — joel miller defender tlou era (@ellievjoel) February 27, 2023

See you in court!

STORM REID AND BELLA RAMSEY YOU OWE ME FINANCIAL COMPENSATION FOR EMOTIONAL TRAUMA #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/Bfv6G3xefi — cece ☆ (@musicalgroot) February 27, 2023

I will simply never know peace again.

sarah, tess, bill, frank, sam, henry and now riley WHAT IS WRONG WITH YALL #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/JY6jDiHcZA — rhaenyra targaryen's lawyer// tlou era (@Targ_Nation) February 27, 2023

This show in a nutshell.

Not a meme, just a fact ❤️

Television Academy, are you seeing this?! Give Bella and Storm their Emmy's neoooww!

