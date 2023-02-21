The Last of Us viewers spot filming error in Joel and Ellie's bridge scene

21 February 2023, 15:32 | Updated: 21 February 2023, 18:07

By Katie Louise Smith

"About 15 minutes in. They might have accidentally left a few of the film crew in the shot."

Did you spot the subtle filming mistake in The Last of Us' latest episode?

First it was the coffee cup in Game of Thrones, then it was the plastic water bottle in Game of Thrones. Then, Euphoria got clocked for accidentally showing Nate and Cassie in two places at once during Lexi's play and House of the Dragon even got caught out with King Viserys' un-CGI'd green screen fingers.

Now, The Last of Us fans have spotted the HBO series' first accidental editing error after film crew members were spotted standing on the edge of the frame in one particular scene in episode 6.

The Last of Us episode 6 features a filming error in Joel and Ellie's bridge scene
The Last of Us episode 6 features a filming error in Joel and Ellie's bridge scene. Picture: HBO

The scene in question takes place around 13 minutes into episode 6, 'Kin', as Ellie and Joel are walking across the bridge on the way to Jackson, Wyoming.

Various aerial views are mixed in with some close ups of the two quietly making their way across the 'river of death', and for the casual viewer, it all looks completely fine. The scenery is stunning, the birds are squawking, the music is tense, Joel and Ellie are totally alone... Or maybe not.

Some eagle-eyed viewers have now pointed out that if you look closely at the left of the scene when the camera cuts to the wide shot of the bridge and the landscape, you can see a few crew members standing to the side.

Over on Reddit, one user joked that it was "better than the Starbucks cup and water bottle fiasco in Game of Thrones." Another said: "Nah. That's just infected setting up a toll both."

Others also joked that it'll now end up on countless easter eggs videos and lists, and that it'll be airbrushed out of the episode by the end of the week.

Neither HBO nor the show-runners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have addressed the error just yet, but seeing as it's a small detail, it doesn't seem like it would be too much trouble to remove from the episode if they wanted to.

Besides, it could be worse. At least it wasn't a Clicker lying next to an oat milk latte from Starbucks.

