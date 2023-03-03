Bella Ramsey warns The Last of Us finale will "divide people massively"

By Katie Louise Smith

Bella also teased that episode 8 is brutally violent: "It was… exhausting."

There's only two more episodes of The Last of Us left and they're set to be two of the most intense and brutal episodes of the whole series. (If you know, you know!)

After seven episodes watching Joel and Ellie trek across the U.S., hiding from FEDRA, and trying to avoid the Infected and other survivors, episodes 8 and 9 will take things to a whole 'nother level.

Aside from the actual game spoilers (obviously) and the teaser trailer, there's not much information about what viewers can definitely expect to see in the final two episodes. So far, though, the show has remained pretty faithful to the games.

Building on the hype for the finale, Bella Ramsey has now teased that the last episode will "divide people massively."

The Last of Us finale will "divide people massively". Picture: HBO

Speaking to British Vogue, Bella dropped a little teaser about what fans can expect going into the penultimate and finale episodes of the show.

Episode 8, airing this Sunday (Mar 5), is brutally violent, according to Bella. "It was… exhausting," Bella said. "But those were some of my favourite days on set. That sounds really masochistic, but it’s the scenes that break me that I love the most, in a way."

If you've seen the trailer, you'll know that episode 8 is going to be a big one for Ellie – and the show in general. As Joel is still recovering from his near-fatal stab wound, Ellie continues to fend for the two of them in the middle of a harsh winter.

She's then found by group of gun-toting men, led by David – and if you've played the game, you'll know exactly what comes next. No spoilers here but her dramatic, brutal and terrifying confrontation with them has a huge affect on Ellie for the rest of the game.

Addressing the finale, Bella also warned fans that they might find themselves split over what is set to happen. "It’s going to divide people massively – massively," she said.

The final episode of The Last of Us season 1 will air on Sunday March 12th, and will have the shortest run-time of all the episodes so far with only 43 minutes.

Episode 9 will likely follow how The Last of Us Part 1 ends, with Joel and Ellie coming into contact with the Fireflies. We'll have to wait and see just how faithful it stays to the game.

