The Last of Us fans are sobbing over Joel's confession about his scar in episode 9

13 March 2023, 12:22 | Updated: 13 March 2023, 12:23

By Sam Prance

Joel finally opens up to Ellie about his daughter Sarah and it's every bit as emotional as you would expect.

Joel reveals how he got his scar in The Last of Us episode 9 and fans are sobbing over how heartbreaking his confession is.

In the first few episodes of The Last of Us, Joel attempts to maintain a distance from Ellie. After losing his daughter Sarah, it become clear that Joel doesn't want to get emotionally attached to Ellie. However, as the show progresses, the duo form a close bond with each other and they gradually start to open up to each other and develop a father/daughter relationship.

This all comes to a head in episode 9. After finally arriving at the Fireflies camp, Joel completely lets his his guard down to Ellie. He tells her about Sarah's death and how it affected him and it is arguably the most emotional scene of the show.

How did Joel get his scar in The Last of Us?

The Last of Us fans are sobbing over Joel's confession about his scar in episode 9
The Last of Us fans are sobbing over Joel's confession about his scar in episode 9. Picture: HBO

In the scene, Ellie asks Joel about the person who shot him and gave him his scar. Joel then confesses that he attempted to take his own life. He said: "It was me, I was the guy who shot and missed. Sarah died and I couldn't see the point anymore. Simple as that. I wasn't scared either. I was ready. I couldn't have been more ready. I went to pull the trigger, I flinched."

Joel starts to explain why he's telling Ellie this and Ellie responds: "I know why you're telling me all this." She then says: "So time heals all wounds, I guess?" However, Joel replies, "It wasn't time that did it," and they share a moving silence. The scene ends with Ellie saying "I'm glad that that didn't work out," before Joel replies, "Me too."

Joel then goes on to tell Ellie more about Sarah and even says that he thinks they would have got along with each other.

Naturally, fans are in floods of tears over the scene. One person tweeted: "It’s canon now that joel tried to commit suicide and i genuinely was so shocked when that conversation happened, but i’m glad it was an addition to the show. such a bittersweet moment between ellie and joe."

Another added: "Joel telling ellie that it wasn’t time that healed his heart thus insinuating that it was her who healed him. I don’t know what I’m supposed to do without them."

BRB, crying until season 2 comes out.

