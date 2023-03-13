The Last of Us fans are sobbing over Joel's confession about his scar in episode 9

By Sam Prance

Joel finally opens up to Ellie about his daughter Sarah and it's every bit as emotional as you would expect.

Joel reveals how he got his scar in The Last of Us episode 9 and fans are sobbing over how heartbreaking his confession is.

In the first few episodes of The Last of Us, Joel attempts to maintain a distance from Ellie. After losing his daughter Sarah, it become clear that Joel doesn't want to get emotionally attached to Ellie. However, as the show progresses, the duo form a close bond with each other and they gradually start to open up to each other and develop a father/daughter relationship.

This all comes to a head in episode 9. After finally arriving at the Fireflies camp, Joel completely lets his his guard down to Ellie. He tells her about Sarah's death and how it affected him and it is arguably the most emotional scene of the show.

How did Joel get his scar in The Last of Us?

In the scene, Ellie asks Joel about the person who shot him and gave him his scar. Joel then confesses that he attempted to take his own life. He said: "It was me, I was the guy who shot and missed. Sarah died and I couldn't see the point anymore. Simple as that. I wasn't scared either. I was ready. I couldn't have been more ready. I went to pull the trigger, I flinched."

Joel starts to explain why he's telling Ellie this and Ellie responds: "I know why you're telling me all this." She then says: "So time heals all wounds, I guess?" However, Joel replies, "It wasn't time that did it," and they share a moving silence. The scene ends with Ellie saying "I'm glad that that didn't work out," before Joel replies, "Me too."

Joel then goes on to tell Ellie more about Sarah and even says that he thinks they would have got along with each other.

Naturally, fans are in floods of tears over the scene. One person tweeted: "It’s canon now that joel tried to commit suicide and i genuinely was so shocked when that conversation happened, but i’m glad it was an addition to the show. such a bittersweet moment between ellie and joe."

Another added: "Joel telling ellie that it wasn’t time that healed his heart thus insinuating that it was her who healed him. I don’t know what I’m supposed to do without them."

it’s canon now that joel tried to commit suicide and i genuinely was so shocked when that conversation happened, but i’m glad it was an addition to the show. such a bittersweet moment between ellie and joel #tlou — em (@bestofaloy) March 13, 2023

tlou spoilers



joel telling ellie that it wasn’t time that healed his heart thus insinuating that it was her who healed him. I don’t know what I’m supposed to do without them #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/lx3pYRwZy3 — jane | tlou spoilers! joel miller defender (@jameswolfbarnes) March 13, 2023

joel confessing to ellie that the scar on his head is because he tried k1lling himself the day after sarah died is the moment that hit me the hardest about the finale ngl. #TheLastOfUs — jess | TLOU ERA 🌿 (@jess_boob) March 13, 2023

HBO’s The Last of Us expanded Joel’s backstory by adding that he did try to commit suicide after Sarah died 😮‍💨 that wasn’t in the games but it makes sense with everything we’ve seen (Henry & Sam)



+ him saying with just a look that it wasn’t time that healed him, but ELLIE 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lWvJNpttPp — 🩰🔪 (@GabrielDivina2) March 13, 2023

and when Joel pretty much told ellie she was the one to heal his wounds #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/2YPt8osIR3 — lyn⁷ on the street🪞 (@songofyoongi) March 13, 2023

hearing joel admit to ellie he tried to off himself after losing sarah…my jaw dropped pic.twitter.com/SwGXSsIyDN — hannah (@elliestricep) March 13, 2023

joel finally telling ellie about sarah because he’s healing and it’s because of her #tlou pic.twitter.com/TEOKIv587q — nini ♡ mando spoilers (@padmidala) March 13, 2023

there’s an extra layer of heartbreak in the way joel talked about ellie and sarah because it’s so evident that joel forgets that sarah would be 34. she is eternally young in his memory, frozen in time and never to grow past the kid he only ever got to know her as #TheLastOfUs — hailey // mando + tlou spoilers (@heyyleej) March 13, 2023

BRB, crying until season 2 comes out.

