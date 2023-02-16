Bella Ramsey claps back at backlash to LGBTQ+ characters in The Last of Us

"If you don’t want to watch the show because it has gay storylines, because it has a trans character, that’s on you, and you’re missing out."

Bella Ramsey's message to those who have complained about gay characters in The Last of Us? GET OVER IT!

Part I and Part II of The Last of Us games both feature central LGBTQ+ characters and plenty of queer representation throughout. The HBO series expands on those already existing storylines and takes the time to flesh them out a little more.

Despite the overwhelming majority of fans praising the LGBTQ+ representation in the series so far (including the emotionally devastating episode featuring Bill and Frank's love story), a small minority of viewers have started 'review-bombing' the episodes that feature significant queer storylines.

Bella Ramsey has now responded to those viewers who have been complaining about the LGBTQ+ characters in the series, and her response is brilliant.

WARNING: This article will discuss character spoilers for The Last of Us Part II.

Bella Ramsey responds to backlash over LGBTQ+ characters in The Last of Us. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage, HBO

Speaking with British GQ, Bella addressed the backlash and had a pretty iconic clap back for those who felt the need to complain about the queer representation in the show.

"I’m not particularly anxious about it," she said, alluding to the upcoming storylines from the games. "I know people will think what they want to think. But they’re gonna have to get used to it."

"If you don’t want to watch the show because it has gay storylines, because it has a trans character, that’s on you, and you’re missing out," Bella continued.

READ MORE: Bella Ramsey reveals why Ellie's queerness in The Last of Us is so important

The Last of Part II game introduces a number of new characters, including Lev and Dina. Lev is a trans teenager who is ostracised from his community. Dina is bisexual, and ends up in a relationship with Ellie.

In the games, Ellie is lesbian and it sounds like the show will also make sure to include that important aspect of her character, too.

While the show has not explicitly detailed Ellie's sexuality just yet, there have been very subtle nods to an upcoming storyline with Ellie's best friend Riley (played by Storm Reid). Bella has confirmed that that will be shown in season 1.

Speaking about Ellie's sexuality on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Bella said: "Ellie's queerness is important. It was something I really loved about her from the beginning. And I loved the way that it was woven into the story again without it being a big deal. It's not really talked about, it just exists and that's what I really love about it the most."

