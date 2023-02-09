The Last of Us' Melanie Lynskey claps back after model says she has the 'wrong body' for the show

By Sam Prance

America's Next Top Model winner Adrianne Curry body-shamed Melanie Lynskey on social media.

Melanie Lynskey has clapped back after Adrianne Curry tweeted that she had the wrong body type to star in The Last of Us.

Last week (Feb 12), living legend Melanie Lynskey made her first appearance in The Last of Us on HBO. Melanie plays rebel group leader Kathleen in the show and it quickly becomes evident that she is not to be messed with. After Joel and Ellie kill one of her soldiers, Kathleen sends out her henchmen to find who is responsible and kill them for what they have done.

Viewers and critics alike praised Melanie's performance in the episode. However, original America's Next Top Model winner Adrianne Curry has body-shamed Melanie over her casting in the hit series. Now, Melanie has responded to Adrianne.

The Last of Us' Melanie Lynskey claps back after model says she has the 'wrong body' for the show. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, HBO

Following the release of The Last of Us episode 4, Adrianne reacted to a photograph of Melanie posing for InStyle magazine with the tweet: "her body says life of luxury...not post apocalyptic warlord. where is linda hamilton when you need her?" Linda is, of course, the actress best known for playing Sarah Connor in the Terminator films.

Reacting with a screenshot, Melanie tweeted: "Firstly- this is a photo from my cover shoot for InStyle magazine, not a still from HBO’s The Last Of Us. I’m playing a person who meticulously planned & executed an overthrow of FEDRA. I am supposed to be SMART, ma’am. I don’t need to be muscly. That’s what henchmen are for."

Firstly- this is a photo from my cover shoot for InStyle magazine, not a still from HBO’s The Last Of Us. And I’m playing a person who meticulously planned & executed an overthrow of FEDRA. I am supposed to be SMART, ma’am. I don’t need to be muscly. That’s what henchmen are for pic.twitter.com/YwkmkwUdOm — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) February 8, 2023

Melanie's tweet has since been liked over 90,000 times with many people defending her. As it stands, Adrienne is yet to apologise. We shall update you if she does.

