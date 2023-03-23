The Last of Us fans in tears over Pedro Pascal's wrap message to Bella Ramsey

23 March 2023, 15:31

By Katie Louise Smith

"How interesting that something so huge and life-changing should happen so early in your life and so late in mine."

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey have recently become one of TV's most iconic duos thanks to their Emmy-worthy turns as Joel and Ellie in HBO's The Last of Us. And fans are just as passionate about their friendship off-screen as they are about their dynamic on-screen.

After watching the pair during press interviews and watching their characters relationship develop across the nine episodes, fans have become obsessed with the way they interact and speak about each other.

Their adorable bond and comments about each other regularly leave fans in tears, and Bella's reveal about the message Pedro left her after they wrapped filming is no exception.

Pedro Pascal's wrap message to Bella Ramsey has left fans in tears
Pedro Pascal's wrap message to Bella Ramsey has left fans in tears. Picture: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images, Entertainment Tonight

In an interview that dropped before the series started, Bella told USA Today that she spent a whole year filming the first season of the show, which meant she spent a lot of time with Pedro.

Sharing what Pedro said to her after they wrapped, Bella said: "Pedro wrote a little card to me at the end, saying, 'How interesting that something so huge and life-changing should happen so early in your life and so late in mine.' I thought it was a really sweet observation and I just had the best time."

The quotes continue to resurface on TikTok and Twitter thanks to the popularity of the series. On one video, one fan wrote: "they’re so joel and ellie i’m SICK." Another added: "pedro 😭 what 😭 the 😭 hell 😭😭😭😭"

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey at The Last of Us premiere
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey at The Last of Us premiere. Picture: Getty

Earlier this month, Pedro's emotional words about Bella and their friendship went viral on social media.

In a featurette for HBO, Pedro says: "Bella Ramsey plays Ellie. I call her 'Bellie. And she's my blessing."

"Our relationship has definitely developed as Joel and Ellie's relationship has," Bella then adds, before Pedro continues: "It was just a match made in heaven. And I love her."

Bella responded to the clip, sharing her own nickname for him: "HOW I MISS YOU I really really miss you. My Pedge."

