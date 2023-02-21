Pedro Pascal came up with Joel's most heartbreaking line in The Last of Us episode 6

21 February 2023, 17:57 | Updated: 21 February 2023, 18:03

By Katie Louise Smith

Pedro Pascal's moving performance as Joel Miller in the latest episode The Last of Us has left viewers sobbing, as it's now been revealed that he actually added one of Joel's most devastating lines from his monologue scene himself.

The Last of Us episode 6 (Feb 19) saw Joel and Ellie trek through the snowy terrain of Wyoming in order to find Tommy, Joel's brother. After being ambushed by a group of survivors, they finally find Tommy safe and well, living with a community in a heavily guarded compound.

Later in the episode, Joel has an emotional conversation with Tommy where he confesses that Ellie is immune, and breaks down over his "failings" as a protector, particular where Ellie is concerned, adding that she has basically saved his life along the way a handful of times.

READ MORE: The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey says she had "sleepless nights" over Joel and Ellie's fight scene

The Last of Us creators reveal Pedro Pascal came up with Joel's most devastating line
The Last of Us creators reveal Pedro Pascal came up with Joel's most devastating line. Picture: HBO

Joel then opens up about his panic attacks stemming from his grief, loss and PTSD. "You think I can still handle things but I'm not who I was. I'm weak," he says. "Lately there are these moments where the fear comes up outta nowhere and my heart feels like it's stopped."

He then adds, through tears: "And I have dreams. Every night...I just know that when I wake up, I've lost somethin'. I'm failing in my sleep. That's all I do. It's all I've ever done. Is fail her. Again and again and again."

Joel then tearfully admits that he has to leave Ellie behind with Tommy, as he trusts Tommy to keep her safe and her immunity a secret.

The whole scene is devastating and fans have taken to social media to praise Pedro's moving performance. On top of that, it turns out that Pedro actually added part of the dialogue in that monologue scene himself.

READ MORE: The Last of Us viewers spot filming error in Joel and Ellie's bridge scene

Speaking on the official The Last of Us podcast about the episode, showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann explained what went into crafting that emotional scene.

"He says, 'I'm failing in my sleep' and that was obviously a hard monologue to write," Mazin said."But the line when he says, 'I have dreams.' 'What dreams?' 'I don't know. All I know is that when I wake up I know I've lost something.' That was something from Pedro directly."

Mazin went on to add: "That notion that when you wake up you just have a feeling that you've lost something. It's so beautiful and it's so confessional. And this is not at all like something we saw from Joel in the game. This is different. This is sadder, I think. It's a little more broken down and it's a little more upsetting."

Once again, The Last of Us making us cry out here in broad daylight. Give Pedro the Emmy now.

