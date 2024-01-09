The Last of Us season 2 casts Kaitlyn Dever as Abby

By Katie Louise Smith

Kaitlyn has officially been cast as Abby Anderson in season 2 of The Last of Us.

After months and months of speculation, it's now been confirmed that Kaitlyn Dever will portray Abby Anderson in The Last of Us season 2.

Kaitlyn, who is best known for her previous roles in Booksmart, Unbelievable and Dopesick, was previously in the running to portray Ellie years ago, before the popular game was eventually turned into the hit HBO series. Now, she'll portray a key character in Ellie's story.

Per HBO's press release, Abby has been vaguely described as "a skilled soldier whose black-and-white view of the world is challenged as she seeks vengeance for those she loved."

Kaitlyn Dever cast as Abby in The Last of Us season 2. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Naughty Dog

Without getting into too many spoilers (and there are a LOT of spoilers when it comes to this particular character), Abby is a main character in The Last of Us Part II game. Her character will feature heavily in the second season of the HBO series (and beyond), and her storyline crosses paths with both Joel and Ellie.

In a statement released by co-creator Craig Mazin, he explained the way they went about casting Kaitlyn in the role.

"Our casting process for season 2 has been identical to season 1: we look for world-class actors who embody the souls of the characters in the source material," he said. "Nothing matters more than talent, and we’re thrilled to have an acclaimed performer like Kaitlyn join Pedro [Pascal], Bella [Ramsey], and the rest of our family."

Abby will play a major part in The Last of Us season 2. Picture: Naughty Dog

The Last of Us season 2 is slated to begin filming in February 2024. The second season is expected to adapt parts of Part II's expansive storyline, with the rest spilling over into future seasons.

