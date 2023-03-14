The Last of Us fans want Shannon Berry to play Abby in season 2

By Katie Louise Smith

Who will play Abby in The Last of Us season 2? Shannon Berry has emerged as the fan favourite to play the role.

The Last of Us season 2 is on the way, and so is Abby Anderson... but who will play her in the HBO series?

If you've played the games, you'll know all about Abby in The Last of Us Part II. Abby is introduced in Part II as an antagonist. She's a playable main character in the original game too, which means she'll definitely be a huge part of the TV series moving forward.

This article will remain spoiler free in regards to her storyline details (if you know, you know and if you don't, well...), but with the finale of the HBO series airing earlier this week (Mar 12), viewers have now turned their attention to who could possibly portray her.

And thanks to the Instagram activity of co-creator Neil Druckmann, fans think they've already figured out who might be in the running.

Who will play Abby in The Last of Us season 2?

Who will play Abby in The Last of Us season 2? Picture: HBO, Naughty Dog

So, who does everyone have in mind for Abby? Shannon Berry, who recently played Dot in The Wilds on Prime Video, has been firmly perched right at the top of all the Abby fan castings over the past few months.

The Last of Us co-creator Neil Druckmann also follows her on Instagram, which has led fans to believe that she may have already been in talks to secure the role. (Nothing has been confirmed yet though, it's also purely speculation.)

On top of that, Shannon also follows both Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal, as well as the show's official account.

Shannon Berry as Abby in Season 2 of #TheLastOfUs?



Neil Druckmann is following her on IG. pic.twitter.com/2ZmHqzv7jn — The Last of Us News (@TheLastofUsNews) January 20, 2023

Reacting to the idea of Shannon portraying Abby opposite Pedro and Bella in the new season, fans have been posting side-by-side comparisons of the two of them.

"The vision is so beyond clear," one user wrote, alongside a fancam with footage of Shannon in The Wilds mashed up with footage of Abby from TLOU's gameplay.

On top of that, Shannon even tweeted back in 2020 about how often she receives comments from people saying she looks exactly like Abby. In a now deleted tweet, Shannon wrote: "Ok I've seen too many people now say I look like Abby from The Last of Us and wow they're kind of right."

The vision is so beyond clear pic.twitter.com/Np50BVIoMC — Bella Ramsey emmy campaign manager (@rejectedhannah) February 26, 2023

neil druckmann do you know something we don’t… pic.twitter.com/Dqn82IAKGp — aleah (@scarymcvies) January 19, 2023

when shannon berry is cast as abby and we have a queer woman and nonbinary actor leading the biggest show on tv pic.twitter.com/jXKm6VUhCx — aleah (@scarymcvies) February 25, 2023

Outside of Shannon Berry, fans have also mentioned various other actors who they think would be perfect to portray Abby in the series.

Katy O'Brian who recently played Jentorra in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has popped up a few times. Florence Pugh is also a popular choice. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Erin Kellyman also seems to be a name that keeps getting dropped into the conversation.

Who do you want to see play Abby in season 2?

