The Last of Us creators confirm Part 2 will be split into ‘multiple seasons’

By Katie Louise Smith

The Last of Us seasons 2 and 3 are definitely happening by the sounds of things... but will there be a fourth season?!

The Last of Us fans already have confirmation that season 2 is on the way at HBO (and it's set to start filming later this year), but for those worrying that there'll only be one more season of the video game adaptation... We've got some good news.

The Last of Us season 1 covered all the events of The Last of Us Part 1 game. While fans might be expecting season 2 to follow the same path with Part 2's storyline being played out in full within those nine episodes, it’s now been confirmed that The Last of Us season 2 will not be the final season of the series.

Due to the scale and scope of Part 2 in the original game series, co-creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin have confirmed that season 2 will be "different" from the games, and will span multiple seasons in order to tell the story.

How many seasons of The Last of Us will there be?

The Last of Us Part 2's story will be split across 'multiple seasons'. Picture: HBO

Back in January, Craig Mazin had already teased in an interview with IGN that Part 2 was likely to be adapted into more than one season.

In a new interview with GQ UK, the two show-runners have now confirmed that there will definitely be three seasons of the show, and potentially more depending on how they plan to adapt Part 2’s story.

When asked if the upcoming season 2 would span the entire course of the second game, Mazin said: "No. No way." Druckmann then added: "It’s more than one season."

Then, when asked if Part 2 would span two or three seasons, Mazin laughed and played coy, opting to keep those details close to his chest. "You have noted correctly that we will not say how many. But more than one is factually correct."

but will there be a fourth season?!

The Last of Us creators confirm season 2 will not be the final season. Picture: HBO

Elsewhere on the subject of season 2, it's now been officially 100% confirmed that Bella Ramsey will continue to play Ellie for the remainder of the show, and the role will not be recast.

Speaking at press conference, Druckmann shut down any speculation that Bella would be recast, adding that they plan to continue with season 2 with Bella at the forefront.

"We are extremely lucky to have Bella and the stuff you saw throughout this entire season. The only way we would ever, ever consider recasting Bella is if she said, 'I don't want to work with you guys anymore.' Even then, I'm not sure we would grant her that. We might still force her to come back to season 2."

Based on Bella's comments, it doesn't sound like she'll be leaving anytime soon. The actor previously said that she'd play Ellie "forever" if she could.

