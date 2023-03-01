The Last of Us keeps killing off fan fave characters and viewers are traumatised

1 March 2023, 14:46

By Sam Prance

Every episode, The Last of Us introduces viewers to someone new only to kill them at the end of the episode.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Last of Us keeps on killing off fan favourite characters and viewers are calling it out for repeatedly breaking their hearts.

Players of The Last of Us games will already know that the franchise is no stranger to trauma. Season 1 follows the story of the first game closely and it does not hold back. To date, the show's killed off Joel's daughter Sarah, Joel's partner Tess, Joel's friends Bill and Frank, Joel and Ellie's new companions Sam and Henry and Ellie's first love Riley to name a few.

Every episode makes viewers fall in love with someone new only to kill them off minutes later and viewers are traumatised.

READ MORE: The Last of Us creators explain the gay subtext behind Ellie and Riley's lingerie scene

The Last of Us keeps killing off fan fave characters and viewers are traumatised
The Last of Us keeps killing off fan fave characters and viewers are traumatised. Picture: HBO / TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo

Reacting to Sarah, Tess, Bill, Frank, Joel and Ellie's deaths, one person tweeted: "the last of us has mastered the 'make you fall in love with a character and killing them that same episode' strategy". Another person added: "The Last of Us just rips out whatever’s left of your heart from the previous week every Sunday night." Honestly, I need therapy for this show.

Essentially, the show is so well written that fans can't help but be invested, but the deaths are so commonplace that every single viewer is left screaming, crying and throwing up each week when the credits role. With that in mind, here are just a few of the funniest and most relatable memes and tweets in reference to The Last of Us' ongoing death count.

1) And now Riley too! It's too much!

2) Never has a show ruined me so often.

3) It's a toxic relationship.

4) And yet I keep coming back.

5) Why is this true?

6) You had a good go at it. Thanks for your input.

7) BRB suing HBO for emotional damages.

8) This is rude.

9) Every single week.

10) In conclusion.

To anyone hoping that The Last of Us will get happier as the show progresses, you've got a big storm coming!

What do you think? Are you sad The Last of Us keeps killing people off?

Read more The Last of Us news here:

WATCH: Paul Rudd tries to name every Marvel movie in one minute

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

You season 5: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series

You season 5: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series

You

Love Island Winter 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island Winter 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Stranger Things prequel play is coming to the West End in London

Stranger Things prequel play is coming to the West End in London

Stranger Things

You season 4 fans think Joe has killed Marienne and is actually the Eat the Rich killer

You season 4 theory explains how Joe has already killed Marienne

You

The Last of Us' Storm Reid calls out the homophobic backlash to Ellie and Riley's kiss

The Last of Us' Storm Reid calls out the homophobic backlash to Ellie and Riley's kiss

Trending on PopBuzz

Selena Gomez gains 15.6 million followers amid Kylie and Hailey drama

Selena Gomez gains 15 million followers amid Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner drama

Selena Gomez

When will Taylor Swift release her re-recorded albums? All the Taylor's Version release dates

Taylor Swift re-recordings: All the release dates of the Taylor’s Version albums in order

Taylor Swift

Kelsea Ballerini reveals she began dating Chase Stokes after sliding into his DMs

Kelsea Ballerini reveals she began dating Chase Stokes after sliding into his DMs

Celeb

Aubrey Plaza's SAG Award moment sparks soeculation she was mad at something

Aubrey Plaza's 'annoyed' SAG awards reaction explained by White Lotus co-star

Viral

Pedro Pascal hates doing his Mandalorian voice out in public

Pedro Pascal refuses to do his Mandalorian voice for fans because it's too sexy

News

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education