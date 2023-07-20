Do Belly and Jeremiah get together in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's what happens in the books

By Sam Prance

Belly and Jeremiah still have chemistry in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 but do they end up together?

Jelly shippers assemble! The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 is finally airing...but do Belly and Jeremiah end up together?

Ever since the first season of The Summer I Turned Pretty aired last year, fans have been divided as to who Belly (Lola Tung) should end up with. Conrad (Christopher Briney) is Belly's childhood crush who she's loved forever. However, he struggles to open up to her. Meanwhile, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) wears his heart on his sleeve and is madly in love with Belly.

At the end of season 1, Belly chooses Conrad but what happens in season 2 and do Belly and Jeremiah date in the books?

Who does Belly end up with in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2?

At the start of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2, we learn in flashbacks that Jeremiah was incredibly hurt by Belly dating Conrad instead of him. With Susannah's cancer growing worse, Belly decides to end things with Conrad to stop getting in between him and Jeremiah. However, they rekindle their romance and Belly loses her virginity to Conrad that winter.

Things don't work out for long though. As Susannah's health continues to deteriorate in flashbacks, Conrad becomes more distant and in episode 3 we find out that he broke up with Belly at her school prom. Unable to open up about his feelings, Conrad reasons that Belly would be happier without him. Distraught, Belly gives her infinity necklace back to him.

We also see Belly and Conrad fight at the wake of Susannah's funeral when Belly sees Conrad's ex comforting him. Fast forward to the present timeline and Belly and Conrad are over for good and haven't spoken since that moment.

This is when Jeremiah comes back into the story. Conrad goes missing and Belly joins Jeremiah to search for him. They then learn that he's at their Cousins house because Conrad and Jeremiah's aunt is trying to sell it.

It's unclear exactly what happens next but, in the first few episodes, Belly and Jeremiah grow close again and it seems possible that they could get together. We'll have to keep watching to see how it pans out.

WARNING: THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY BOOK SPOILERS BELOW

Do Belly and Jeremiah get together in The Summer I Turned Pretty books?

As season 2 has shown so far, Belly and Jeremiah continue to flirt and bond in the second The Summer I Turned Pretty book It's Not Summer Without You. While it's clear that Belly and Conrad still have strong feelings for each other, they struggle to tell each other how they feel. Conrad insists that Belly should be with Jeremiah instead of him.

In the final The Summer I Turned Pretty book, We'll Always Have Summer, Belly and Jeremiah officially date and even go to college together. However, Jeremiah cheats (yes - we were shocked too) on Belly at a party and she breaks up with him. After begging for forgiveness, Jeremiah proposes to Belly and she says yes.

However, as Belly and Jeremiah plan their wedding, she realises that she's not in love with him anymore. All the while, she begins to see Conrad in a romantic light again. Belly cancels the wedding and, during her summer abroad in Spain, she exchanges multiple letters with Conrad.

The books end with Jeremiah and Belly as friends and Belly and Conrad getting married at Cousin's. Jeremiah also has a new unnamed date at their wedding.

Essentially, if The Summer I Turned Pretty stays true to the books, Belly and Jeremiah will date each other but they will ultimately split.

What do you think? Who do you want Belly to end up with?

