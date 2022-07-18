Gavin Casalegno opens up about Jeremiah’s sexuality in The Summer I Turned Pretty

By Sam Prance

The Summer I Turned Pretty author Jenny Han decided to change Jeremiah's sexuality from the books in the show.

Gavin Casalegno has opened up about Jeremiah's sexuality in The Summer I Turned Pretty and why it's "so important" to him.

Ever since The Summer I Turned Pretty came out on Prime Video last month (Jun 17), fans all around the world have fallen in love with Gavin Casalegno's character Jeremiah. While he may not be the original object of Belly's affection, many viewers think that he would be a better boyfriend than his brother Conrad and they can't get over his charm and good looks.

Jeremiah is straight in The Summer I Turned Pretty book but author and showrunner Jenny Han changed his sexuality in the show. Now, Gavin has discussed the update and said he was "honoured" to play Jeremiah as queer in a new interview.

Is Jeremiah bisexual in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

As mentioned, Jeremiah is straight in the books. He only has eyes for girls and Belly in particular. However, the series makes it clear from the start that Jeremiah sits somewhere on the queer spectrum. While working as a lifeguard at the country club, Jeremiah shows Steven his past hookups and, in doing so, points to an array of girls and boys who he's had flings with.

Not only that but Jeremiah has a proper gay kiss with a guy on the show. At Belly's birthday party in Episode 3, he flirts with a boy named Luke. Luke accuses Jeremiah of being a "queerbaiter". Jeremiah laughs and says: "No, Luke, I'm just equal opportunity." The pair then share a passionate kiss. Later it becomes clear that Jeremiah is in love with Belly.

Talking about Jeremiah's sexuality with TV Line, Jenny said: "I think perhaps if I was writing the novel today, I may have made that choice because I think that he's always been a character, to me, that is really at ease with himself, really comfortable in his own skin, and open-minded, and open to exploration."

As for how Jeremiah actually identifies, Jenny said: "I would say sexually fluid. He is a young person who’s figuring out where he falls in all that and hasn’t experienced a lot of love yet. It’s still kind of early on in that journey."

Discussing Jeremiah's sexuality with Seventeen, Gavin said: "That's where I think Jenny did a beautiful job with her writing... It wasn't everything — it was just a nice little treat on the side and I think it really just goes to show how amazing Jenny is with updating her work and bringing it into today's world, because it's so different now."

He continued to say: "I was so honoured to be a part of that change, and that direction of where we were taking it, and that diversity. I think it's so important to have that. I think it's so special. Jeremiah is always, he's figuring out, more and more, who he is and that's just a part of him. It's a beautiful process."

Gavin himself has never publicly labelled his sexuality but he's currently in a long-term relationship with his childhood sweetheart model Larsen Thomspon. The couple have been together for over six years.

