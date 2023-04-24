The Summer I Turned Pretty fans are furious that Shayla won't be in season 2

Watch the Summer I Turned Pretty bloopers

By Sam Prance

Why is Shayla not in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2? Minnie Mills is no longer part of the show.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 is almost here but fans are furious that Minnie Mills won't be back to play Shayla in it.

Ever since season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty came out in 2022, fans have been obsessed with Minnie's portrayal of loveable teen socialite Shayla. While Shayla doesn't appear in the original Jenny Han books, she takes on an important role in the show and even acts as Steven's love interest. Fans were hoping to see their love story evolve in season 2.

However, Minnie has now appeared to let slip that Shayla was written out of the show and fans are confused and upset.

READ MORE: The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers and news

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans are furious that Shayla won't be back in season 2. Picture: Prime Video

Taking to Instagram last week, Minnie wrote: "To be able to portray a piece of the representation I’ve always wanted to see on screen was a dream come true and meant the world to me."

She then said: "To see two Asian characters in a healthy loving relationship, communicating with and understanding one another through their issues was huge."

Minnie ended the post by thanking all her fans for supporting her. She also seemingly confirmed that she was not asked to return as Shayla in season 2: "If I ever get the chance, I would love to continue her story. Thank you for supporting her, and thank you for supporting me."

Following Minnie's post, fans were quick to express their outrage. One person wrote: "i’m so incredibly sad about shayla not being back for season 2 of the summer i turned pretty, she’s literally one of my favorite characters and she was such an highlight of the first season."

Questioning why Shayla is no longer in the show, another fan tweeted: "i don’t get why they’d create a whole new character (shayla) just to have her leave does anyone know if it was minnie’s choice or".

After noticing that Minnie and creator Jenny Han no longer follow each other on Instagram, fans also began questioning whether Jenny was potentially behind the decision.

i’m so incredibly sad about shayla not being back for season 2 of the summer i turned pretty, she’s literally one of my favorite characters and she was such an highlight of the first season. she is everything and more. i can’t believe my favorite duo isn’t coming back </3 pic.twitter.com/zDJ1nkMykH — andréa ★ (@DRIVERSMAZOUZ) April 19, 2023

i don’t get why they’d create a whole new character (shayla) just to have her leave does anyone know if it was minnie’s choice or — ruby ✭ (@lolatunglovebot) April 19, 2023

getting rid of shayla but keeping cam is crazy — ki (@bIairbrina) April 19, 2023

minnie mills deserves so much better justice for shayla — mal ☆ 5 days (@cowboygracie) April 20, 2023

I can’t believe minnie mills is leaving tsitp I won’t accept it we ride at dawn pic.twitter.com/18XqBjSOr5 — nico (@hrongaystairs) April 19, 2023

While Shayla isn't part of the second The Summer I Turned Pretty book, neither is Cam. However, David Ianco has been confirmed to return as Cam in the second season.

As it stands, Jenny is yet to comment on why Shayla won't be in season 2. We shall keep you posted with any updates.

Read more The Summer I Turned Pretty stories here: