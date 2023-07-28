Do Skye and Cameron end up together in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2?

The Summer I Turned Pretty cast explain season 2

By Sam Prance

Fans want Skye and Cameron to date in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 but do they actually get together?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 has multiple will-they-won't-they couples but do Skye and Cameron end up together?

In The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2, both Skye and Cam Cameron are single. Skye is Conrad and Jermiah's introverted cousin. Meanwhile, Cameron becomes friends with Belly after they broke up in season 1. At the start of the season, neither Skye nor Cameron has a romantic love interest but fans have noticed sparks between the two of them starting to develop.

Are Skye and Cameron just friends though or is there more to it? Here's what happens in the series so far and the books.

Do Skye and Cameron end up together in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2? Picture: Prime Video

Do Skye and Cameron date in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2?

Skye and Cameron first meet each other in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2, episode 3. Belly invites Skye to hang out on the boardwalk with Conrad, Jeremiah, Steven and Taylor. There, they decide to have a competition and stumble across Cameron working at the arcade. Belly introduces Cameron to Skye and Cameron then spends the day with the group.

However, it's episode 5 when the chemistry between Cameron and Skye really starts to show. The group spend the night camping out at the country club where Cameron's mum works. The characters appear to flirt with each other. As a result, fans are now wondering whether or not Cameron and Skye are endgame.

We'll have to wait until the end of season 2 to find out how their story arc pans out.

Do Skye and Cameron end up together in The Summer I Turned Pretty books? Picture: Prime Video

Do Skye and Cameron end up together in The Summer I Turned Pretty books?

Unfortunately, for fans wanting spoilers, Skye and Cameron never cross paths in the books. In fact, Skye was a brand new character written specifically for the show and author Jenny Han worked closely with actor Elsie Fisher to create them. As for Cameron, he only appears in the first The Summer I Turned Pretty book. His story ends with his split from Belly.

Basically, the future of Skye and Cameron is completely up to the show.

