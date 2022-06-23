Who is Abigail Hargreeves in Umbrella Academy season 3? Her backstory explained

By Katie Louise Smith

Abigail Hargreeves, the mysterious woman who appears with Reginald Hargreeves at the end of Umbrella Academy season 3 first appeared in season 1. Here's what we know about her so far.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Safe to say that none of us saw that The Umbrella Academy season 3 ending plot twist coming, huh?

Along with a whole load of twists and turns in the final episode of season 3, The Umbrella Academy brought back a very mysterious character that we hadn't seen since the final episode of season 1: Someone who goes by the name of Abigail Hargreeves.

Thanks to two surprise scenes in season 3, fans are now asking a ton of questions about who she is and what happened to her. As always with Umbrella Academy, answers are still yet to be revealed... but here's everything we know about her – and her connection to Sir Reginald Hargreeves – so far.

Who is Abigail Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy season 3?

Umbrella Academy season 3: Who is Abigail Hargreeves? Picture: Netflix

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD FOR THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY SEASON 3!

If you haven't finished all 10 episodes, bookmark this page and come back once you're done. You've been warned!

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for The Umbrella Academy season 3! Picture: Netflix

The very first time we ever seen Abigail in The Umbrella Academy is way back in season 1, in a very weird flashback scene that takes place 'Long Ago...'.

In the season 1 finale, we see Sir Reginald Hargreeves visit Abigail on her death bed. He brings her Viktor's white violin, and she instructs him to find "someone who’ll love it as much as I have." Devastated that she's going to die, Reginald then says: "I can't leave you, there must be another way."

After Abigail tells him to go, Reginald releases a jar of golden particles into air, as rockets take off outside Abigail's room in the background.

Who is Abigail Hargreeves in Umbrella Academy season 3? Picture: Netflix

We don't see, hear from or even get a little bit of a reference to Abigail until season 3 episode 9, when the objective of Luther's tragic little moon mission finally becomes clear.

Remember Reginald's obsession with the dark side of the moon? Well, we finally know what he was hiding, and tasking Luther to protect, over there...

During one of his roaming missions, Luther discovers a field that prevents him from travelling any further across the surface of the moon. As the camera zooms out and across the landscape, we see a huge crater that houses another 'Hargreeves Enterprises' base.

Inside that base is the cryogenically frozen body of the deceased Abigail Hargreeves.

Umbrella Academy season 3: Abigail Hargreeves' body is hidden on the dark side of the moon. Picture: Netflix

At the end of season 3, Abigail pops up again. This time, she's very much alive as she comes to stand next to Sir Reginald as he overlooks the Hargreeves-dominated city that now exists thanks to the reset of the universe.

While we'll probably get more answers as to how, why and at what cost Abigail is now alive in this new universe in season 4, it seems likely that we'll find out Hargreeves had actually set his Oblivion plan in motion a long, long, long time ago.

Umbrella Academy season 3: How is Abigail Hargreeves alive in the new universe? Picture: Netflix

The golden particles that he released into the air way back in the season 1 flashback are the very same particles that entered the unsuspecting mothers who gave birth to the Umbrella and Sparrow Academy children in 1989. They're also the particles that gave the siblings their powers.

Those very particles are then needed to power the Oblivion machine, which Hargreeves uses to reset the entire universe – all so he could be with his dead wife, apparently. Talk about playing the long game.

Read more about Umbrella Academy here: