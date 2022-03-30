Elliot Page reveals his character is trans in The Umbrella Academy season 3

By Sam Prance

Vanya Hargreeves will be known as Viktor Hargreeves going forward.

Elliot Page has shared a first look at The Umbrella Academy season 3 and Netflix have confirmed that his character is trans.

In 2020, Elliot Page publicly came out as trans. In a statement, he wrote: "Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life." Following the news, Netflix confirmed that Elliot will continue to play Vanya Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy.

Now, Elliot and the Umbrella Academy team have revealed that Elliot's character is trans and will now be known as Viktor.

Elliot Page reveals his character is trans in The Umbrella Academy season 3. Picture: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images, Netflix

Taking to Twitter yesterday (Mar 29), Elliot tweeted: "Meet Viktor Hargreeves," alongside a first look at him playing the role of Viktor in Umbrella Academy season 3. The official Umbrella Academy account replied, tweeting: "WE LOVE YOU VIKTOR." Creator Gerard Way also shared the image on Instagram with the caption: "Everyone say hello to Viktor Hargreeves."

Speaking to The A.V. Club, Netflix confirmed that Viktor "will come out as transgender in season 3 and be henceforth known as Viktor Hargreeves". Elliot, Gerard and the rest of the Umbrella Academy team are currently yet to expand any further on Viktor's role in Umbrella Academy season 3 but we can't wait to see what they do.

Many fans were quick to praise The Umbrella Academy team for writing Elliot's character to reflect his trans identity.

Filming for The Umbrella Academy season 3 is complete and the new season will debut on Netflix on 22 June 2022. The new season will introduce us to The Sparrow Academy and Hotel Oblivion.