Elliot Page says the response to Viktor's transition in The Umbrella Academy has made him so happy

23 June 2022, 12:11

By Sam Prance

Viktor Hargreeves comes out as trans in The Umbrella Academy season 3.

Elliot Page has opened up about what the reaction to Viktor's transition in The Umbrella Academy means to him as an actor.

Earlier this year, Netflix confirmed that Elliot Page's character in The Umbrella Academy would be coming out as trans in the show's new season after Elliot himself publicly came out as trans in 2020. Yesterday (Jun 22), season 3 was released and fans immediately praised the TV series and Elliot for how they portray Viktor Hargreeves' transition in such a sensitive way.

Now, Elliot has addressed the response he's received from fans over Viktor's storyline in The Umbrella Academy season 3.

Umbrella Academy season 3: Elliot Page says the response to Viktor's transition has made him so happy
Umbrella Academy season 3: Elliot Page says the response to Viktor's transition has made him so happy. Picture: Richard Bord/Getty Images, Netflix

Speaking on Good Morning America, Elliot was asked if he had any input in Viktor's transition on the show. Elliot said: "Yeah it was such an incredible experience with Steve Blackman our amazing showrunner and an incredible writer Thomas Page McBee, who wrote on a series I did a couple of years ago called Tales of the City, he came on board."

Praising Thomas, Elliot called him "an incredible, incredible author". He continued to say: "I'm really proud with what we came up with."

As for how he feels about the response from fans of the show to Viktor's transition, Elliot said: "So far it seems really positive which makes me feel happy in terms of the representation and hopefully it meaning something to people."

Viktor comes out as trans in The Umbrella Academy season 3, episode 2 and it's beautiful to see how his siblings react in a supportive and caring way. You can watch the entire season on Netflix right now.

