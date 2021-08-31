The Umbrella Academy season 3 has finished filming

By Katie Louise Smith

"Wow. I don't think the world's ready for this. I think it's our best season yet."

The countdown is officially on for The Umbrella Academy season 3 – filming on the upcoming season has wrapped.

In a behind-the-scenes video shared on The Umbrella Academy's social media accounts, the cast announced the news that season 3 has finished filming. In the clip, Allison Hargreeves actress Emmy Raver-Lampman teases: "Wow. I don't think the world's ready for this. I think it's our best season yet."

Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Elliot Page will all return as our fave Hargreeves siblings. Justin H. Min and Ritu Arya will also be back for more in season 3.

Umbrella Academy season 3 filming has officially wrapped. Picture: Netflix

What happens in The Umbrella Academy season 3?

The Umbrella Academy season 3 will pick up where season 2 left off, with the reveal of the alternate timeline and the Sparrow Academy.

Season 3 will introduce seven brand new super-powered Sparrows, including a newer, more evil and more emo iteration of Ben Hargreeves. One of them is also a green cube called Christopher.

Justin Cornwell will play Marcus

Justin H. Min will play Ben

Britne Oldford will play Fei

Jake Epstein will play Alphonso

Genesis Rodriguez will play Sloane

Cazzie David will play Jayme

And as for Christopher? Christopher is "a telekinetic cube of unknown origin. He can turn the room freezing cold and induce paralysing fear. He acts as the Sparrows’ consulted oracle who hands out incredible advice and serves as the family mediator. Trustworthy, loyal, and is treated by the Sparrows like any other sibling, Christopher is a force to be reckoned with."

Speaking about the upcoming comic, which season 3 will likely borrow from, Gerard Way told Forbes: "[It] deals with a very big reveal in the Umbrella Academy universe, something that had been secret for a long time, and our siblings learn a lot about what was happening behind the scenes, as well as discovering the true nature of some characters that have been with them since the beginning."

He added: "The series finally starts to answer the question: 'What about the other babies born on that day, in that moment?' The Umbrella Academy siblings are not alone in the world anymore."

When is The Umbrella Academy season 3 release date?

The Umbrella Academy season 3 will likely be released at some point in 2022, but it's not been confirmed when just yet.

While the new season has finished filming, it'll still be quite a while before we get to see the finished product due to the editing and all the special effects that go into the show. For reference, season 2 finished filming in November 2019, with the season dropping on Netflix in July 2020.

