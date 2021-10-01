Umbrella Academy season 3 will be released in 2022

By Sam Prance

Part of The Umbrella Academy season 3 will take place in Hotel Oblivion.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 finally has a premiere date. Netflix have just revealed that that the show will return in 2022.

Umbrella Academy fans will already know that October 1st is an important day in the Umbrella Academy universe. It marks the date in 1989 when 43 children were born simultaneously from women who showed no signs of being pregnant beforehand. Sir Reginald Hargreeves then adopted seven of them and they became the superhero team, The Umbrella Academy.

As well as using October 1st to reveal the season 3 release date, Netflix have confirmed that it will also be set in Hotel Oblivion.

What is Hotel Oblivion in The Umbrella Academy?

Umbrella Academy season 3 release date: Hotel Oblivion explained. Picture: Netflix

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Netflix have uploaded a season 3 teaser video under the 'Trailers and More' section of the Umbrella Academy Netflix page. In the video, a hotel desk bell rings and the date '2022' appears. People have taken this as confirmation that season 3 will be set in Hotel Oblivion, which is also the name of the third volume of the comic series.

Hotel Oblivion is a purgatory-like prison made for super-criminals and the third comic sees various members of the Umbrella Academy get trapped there. They then have to fight the inmates of the prison, however, the villains escape, and the volume ends with the Umbrella Academy coming face to with the Sparrow Academy.

Given that we meet the Sparrow Academy at the end of season 2 of the Netflix series, it looks like the plot will significantly vary to the comics. However, it seems certain that whatever happens, Hotel Oblivion will be involved.

