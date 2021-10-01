Umbrella Academy season 3 will be released in 2022

1 October 2021, 11:53

By Sam Prance

Part of The Umbrella Academy season 3 will take place in Hotel Oblivion.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 finally has a premiere date. Netflix have just revealed that that the show will return in 2022.

Umbrella Academy fans will already know that October 1st is an important day in the Umbrella Academy universe. It marks the date in 1989 when 43 children were born simultaneously from women who showed no signs of being pregnant beforehand. Sir Reginald Hargreeves then adopted seven of them and they became the superhero team, The Umbrella Academy.

READ MORE: Here's what the Umbrella Academy season 3 episode titles mean

As well as using October 1st to reveal the season 3 release date, Netflix have confirmed that it will also be set in Hotel Oblivion.

What is Hotel Oblivion in The Umbrella Academy?

Umbrella Academy season 3 release date: Hotel Oblivion explained
Umbrella Academy season 3 release date: Hotel Oblivion explained. Picture: Netflix

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Netflix have uploaded a season 3 teaser video under the 'Trailers and More' section of the Umbrella Academy Netflix page. In the video, a hotel desk bell rings and the date '2022' appears. People have taken this as confirmation that season 3 will be set in Hotel Oblivion, which is also the name of the third volume of the comic series.

Hotel Oblivion is a purgatory-like prison made for super-criminals and the third comic sees various members of the Umbrella Academy get trapped there. They then have to fight the inmates of the prison, however, the villains escape, and the volume ends with the Umbrella Academy coming face to with the Sparrow Academy.

Given that we meet the Sparrow Academy at the end of season 2 of the Netflix series, it looks like the plot will significantly vary to the comics. However, it seems certain that whatever happens, Hotel Oblivion will be involved.

Are you excited for Umbrella Academy season 3?

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Squid Game: Game clues were hidden on the wall in the dorm room

Squid Game fans spot huge dorm room clue that was hidden in plain sight

News

Ugly Betty star hints that show could return after 11 years

Ugly Betty star hints that show could return after 11 years

News

Squid Game episode 6: Viewers devastated at what happens in the marble game

Squid Game fans are devastated over what happens in episode 6

News

Victoria Scone may be forced to cut her Drag Race UK journey short after injuring her knee.

Drag Race UK's Victoria Scone reveals she sustained painful injury during lip sync

RuPaul's Drag Race

Blood & Water season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series

Blood & Water season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series

News

Trending on PopBuzz

Shane Dawson's Spotify got hacked and a song called 'I Fucked My Cat' was released on his account

Shane Dawson's Spotify got hacked and a song called 'I F---ed My Cat' was released on his account

YouTubers

Are Taylor Swift and Jonas Brothers releasing a song together? All the clues explained

Taylor Swift and Jonas Brothers appear to confirm that a collab is coming

Taylor Swift

What is the Slap a Teacher Challenge on TikTok?

What is the Slap a Teacher Challenge on TikTok? The viral trend explained

Viral

Nightmare Before Christmas trivia quiz

QUIZ: How well do you remember The Nightmare Before Christmas?
What is Black History Month?

What is Black History Month and why is it in October in the UK?

Life

Coming Out Chats artwork

Coming Out Chats: PopBuzz launch new LGBTQ podcast exploring coming out journeys

Podcasts

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale