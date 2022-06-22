The Umbrella Academy season 3 soundtrack: All the songs in the Netflix series
22 June 2022, 08:00
What songs are played in The Umbrella Academy season 3?
Umbrella Academy fans assemble. The show is finally back and the season 3 soundtrack is overflowing with iconic bangers.
Ever since The Umbrella Academy debuted on Netflix in 2019, the show has become known for its amazing soundtrack and its memorable musical sequences. In season 1, the Hargreeves siblings blessed us all with an unforgettable choreographed scene to Tiffany's 'I Think We're Alone Now' and season 3 has its very own dance scene set to Kenny Loggins' 'Footloose'.
It's not just Kenny Loggins, though. The entire Umbrella Academy season 3 soundtrack is iconic. With that in mind, here's an episode-by-episode guide to all the songs that are played in season 3. From Queen to The xx, the entire soundtrack slaps.
The Umbrella Academy season 3, episode 1 songs:
- Gerry Cinnamon - ‘Sometimes’
- Kenny Loggins - ‘Footloose’
- The Stranglers - ‘No More Heroes’
- Sherman Myers - ‘Say You Love Me’
The Umbrella Academy season 3, episode 2 songs:
- Iggy Pop - ‘The Passenger’
- Brenton Wood - ‘The Oogum Boogum Song’
- Engelbert Humperdink - ‘Quando, Quando, Quando’
- APM Music - ‘It’s A Crying Shame’
- Lily Winwood - ‘Higher Love’
The Umbrella Academy season 3, episode 3 songs:
- The Lovin’ Spoonful - ‘Do You Believe In Magic’
- Chris De Burgh - ‘Lady In Red’
The Umbrella Academy season 3, episode 4 songs:
- The Animals — ‘The House of the Rising Sun’
- Jeremy Renner — ‘The House of the Rising Sun’
The Umbrella Academy season 3, episode 5 songs:
- The xx - ‘Crystallised’
- First Aid Kit - ‘My Silver Lining’
The Umbrella Academy season 3, episode 6 songs:
- Gabin - ‘Into My Soul’
The Umbrella Academy season 3, episode 7 songs:
- Andrea Litkei and Ervin Litkei - ‘Little Girl’
- Geier Sturzflug - ‘Bruttosozialprodukt’
- Lucern Raze ft. Cherry Pickles - ‘Let’s Be Badder’
- Nelly ft. City Spud - ‘Ride Wit Me’
- Ugly Kid Joe - ‘Cats in the Cradle’
- Queen - ‘Another One Bites the Dust’
The Umbrella Academy season 3, episode 8 songs:
- Bonnie Tyler - ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’
- Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes - ‘(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life’
- The Rescues - ‘Teenage Dream’
- Sebastijan Duh - ‘Take Me to the Moon’
- This Is Big Band - ‘We Could Be Falling In Love’
- Jerry Dyke - ‘Come In Mr. Lonely’
The Umbrella Academy season 3, episode 9 songs:
- The Cure - ‘Friday I’m In Love’
- Billy Idol - ‘Bitter Taste’
The Umbrella Academy season 3, episode 10 songs:
- The Heavy - ‘Short Change’
