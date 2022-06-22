The Umbrella Academy season 3 soundtrack: All the songs in the Netflix series

By Sam Prance

What songs are played in The Umbrella Academy season 3?

Umbrella Academy fans assemble. The show is finally back and the season 3 soundtrack is overflowing with iconic bangers.

Ever since The Umbrella Academy debuted on Netflix in 2019, the show has become known for its amazing soundtrack and its memorable musical sequences. In season 1, the Hargreeves siblings blessed us all with an unforgettable choreographed scene to Tiffany's 'I Think We're Alone Now' and season 3 has its very own dance scene set to Kenny Loggins' 'Footloose'.

It's not just Kenny Loggins, though. The entire Umbrella Academy season 3 soundtrack is iconic. With that in mind, here's an episode-by-episode guide to all the songs that are played in season 3. From Queen to The xx, the entire soundtrack slaps.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 soundtrack: All the songs in the Netflix series. Picture: Netflix

The Umbrella Academy season 3, episode 1 songs:

The Umbrella Academy season 3, episode 2 songs:

The Umbrella Academy season 3, episode 3 songs:

What songs are played in The Umbrella Academy season 3? Picture: Netflix

The Umbrella Academy season 3, episode 4 songs:

The Umbrella Academy season 3, episode 5 songs:

The xx - ‘Crystallised’

First Aid Kit - ‘My Silver Lining’

The Umbrella Academy season 3, episode 6 songs:

Gabin - ‘Into My Soul’

The Umbrella Academy season 3, episode 7 songs:

The Umbrella Academy season 3 opens with a 'Footloose' dance routine. Picture: Netflix

The Umbrella Academy season 3, episode 8 songs:

The Umbrella Academy season 3, episode 9 songs:

The Cure - ‘Friday I’m In Love’

Billy Idol - ‘Bitter Taste’

The Umbrella Academy season 3, episode 10 songs:

The Heavy - ‘Short Change’

