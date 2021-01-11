Umbrella Academy season 3 adds 7 new Sparrow Academy characters

By Katie Louise Smith

Justin Cornwell, Cazzie David, Britne Oldford, Genesis Rodriguez and Jake Epstein join Justin H. Min as the Sparrow Academy in The Umbrella Academy season 3.

Netflix and The Umbrella Academy have finally revealed the identities of the Sparrow Academy students and they sound like trouble for the Hargreeves siblings.

The Umbrella Academy season 2 ending left viewers with a huge bombshell. After the Hargreeves siblings make their way back from the '60s to the present day, they find themselves in an alternate timeline where the Umbrella Academy doesn't exist. In their place, a brand new set of superheroes called The Sparrows now live at the Academy – including an evil version of Ben.

The Sparrows are expected to be the main part of season 3, and now we've finally got our first look at who they are. Oh, and remember the green cube? He's one of Sparrows too.

The new Sparrow Academy siblings are called Marcus, Ben, Fei, Alphonso, Sloane, Jayme and Christopher.

Here are all the new actors joining the cast of The Umbrella Academy season 3...

The Sparrows are coming in season 3 ☂️ https://t.co/lbWMQvnQet pic.twitter.com/GqePLzRCYt — Netflix (@netflix) January 11, 2021

Justin Cornwell will play Marcus (Number 1)

Marcus' character description reads: "A charming, chiseled, colossus. Honest, virtuous, and demanding, Marcus keeps the family together. Graceful but lethal, calculated but compassionate, he is as smart as he is strong. Marcus is disciplined, rational and in control. He oozes confidence and leadership without ever having to raise his voice."

Drumroll...Meet The Sparrow Academy.



JUSTIN CORNWELL will play MARCUS — a natural born leader that oozes confidence and keeps the family together who is equally as charming as he is chiseled and colossus. pic.twitter.com/bJIoKBAJ5G — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 11, 2021

Justin H. Min will play Ben (Number 2)

Sparrow Ben's character description reads: "This is not the sweet Ben we know and love. This Ben is a Machiavellian tactician, wrapped up in a pretty boy body with a rumbling inner-squid. Vicious, pragmatic, and hyper-vigilant— Ben is determined to gain his status as the leader at all costs."

JUSTIN H. MIN will play BEN ... but not the one we know. This Ben is scheming, tactical and vicious, determined to gain his status as leader. pic.twitter.com/AJnYCRgEJ0 — Netflix (@netflix) January 11, 2021

Britne Oldford will play Fei (Number 3)

Fei's character description reads: "Fei sees the world in a special way. She comes across as a misanthrope who would rather be alone than spend even a second with you. But truth be told, Fei wishes she had a friend. Most of the time, Fei is the smartest person in the room and willing to work things out. But if you cross her there’s no looking back because Fei won’t stop until the job is done."

BRITNE OLDFORD will play FEI, who sees the world in a special way. She’s typically the smartest person in the room and willing to negotiate – yet, once you cross her, there’s no turning back. pic.twitter.com/0o2V2aPa6I — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) January 11, 2021

Jake Epstein will play Alphonso (Number 4)

Alphonso's character description reads: "Years of crime fighting have left his face and body with countless visual reminders of his battles. To compensate, Alphonso is armed with a caustic and biting sense of humor. The only thing he likes better than verbally battering anyone foolish enough to get in his face, is a good pizza and a six-pack of beer."

JAKE EPSTEIN will play ALPHONSO — a scarred crime-fighter with a caustic and biting sense of humor who enjoys verbally berating his enemies, almost as much as he enjoys a good pizza and a six-pack of beer. pic.twitter.com/aqxUU9PMp0 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 11, 2021

Genesis Rodriguez will play Sloane (Number 5)

Sloane's character description reads: "A romantic and a dreamer who feels a higher cosmic calling leaving her eager to see the world and experience a life beyond her upbringing. But obligations to her family keep Sloane tethered to the Academy, as does her fear of crossing the family line. But Sloane has plans… and one day she might just be brave enough to act on them."

GENESIS RODRIGUEZ will play SLOANE, a romantic dreamer eager to see the world beyond the academy. Even though she feels tied down to her family, Sloane has plans of her own…and she may just act on them. pic.twitter.com/TnP1JNTA2M — Netflix (@netflix) January 11, 2021

Cazzie David will play Jayme (Number 6)

Jayme's character description reads: "Jayme is a loner hidden under a hoodie. She doesn’t say much because she doesn’t have to. Jayme has a fear-inducing snarl. Catch a glimpse of it, and you’ll run across the street to avoid what follows. Smart and sharp as a knife, she spends most of her time hanging with Alphonso, her only friend."

CAZZIE DAVID will play JAYME, a loner with a fear-inducing snarl you’d be wise to avoid at all costs. She doesn’t say much because she doesn’t have to. pic.twitter.com/l17wZ50ar8 — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) January 11, 2021

And as for Christopher? Well, remember that green cube that we saw on the balcony at the end of season 3? You were right if you thought it was one of the Sparrow Academy siblings...

The cube's name is Christopher and he's Number 7.

Christopher is "a telekinetic cube of unknown origin. He can turn the room freezing cold and induce paralysing fear. He acts as the Sparrows’ consulted oracle who hands out incredible advice and serves as the family mediator. Trustworthy, loyal, and is treated by the Sparrows like any other sibling, Christopher is a force to be reckoned with."

EXISTENTIAL DREAD INDUCING PSYKRONIUM CUBE (Newcomer) will play CHRISTOPHER, a telekinetic cube that can turn the room freezing cold and induce paralyzing fear without so much of a warning. The trustworthy, loyal oracle of the Sparrows is treated as just another sibling. pic.twitter.com/EGXjmRxvkS — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 11, 2021

There's no confirmed release date for The Umbrella Academy season 3 just yet. Production is expected to begin in February 2021.