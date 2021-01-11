Umbrella Academy season 3 adds 7 new Sparrow Academy characters

Justin Cornwell, Cazzie David, Britne Oldford, Genesis Rodriguez and Jake Epstein join Justin H. Min as the Sparrow Academy in The Umbrella Academy season 3.

Netflix and The Umbrella Academy have finally revealed the identities of the Sparrow Academy students and they sound like trouble for the Hargreeves siblings.

The Umbrella Academy season 2 ending left viewers with a huge bombshell. After the Hargreeves siblings make their way back from the '60s to the present day, they find themselves in an alternate timeline where the Umbrella Academy doesn't exist. In their place, a brand new set of superheroes called The Sparrows now live at the Academy – including an evil version of Ben.

The Sparrows are expected to be the main part of season 3, and now we've finally got our first look at who they are. Oh, and remember the green cube? He's one of Sparrows too.

The new Sparrow Academy siblings are called Marcus, Ben, Fei, Alphonso, Sloane, Jayme and Christopher.

Here are all the new actors joining the cast of The Umbrella Academy season 3...

Justin Cornwell will play Marcus (Number 1)

Marcus' character description reads: "A charming, chiseled, colossus. Honest, virtuous, and demanding, Marcus keeps the family together. Graceful but lethal, calculated but compassionate, he is as smart as he is strong. Marcus is disciplined, rational and in control. He oozes confidence and leadership without ever having to raise his voice."

Justin H. Min will play Ben (Number 2)

Sparrow Ben's character description reads: "This is not the sweet Ben we know and love. This Ben is a Machiavellian tactician, wrapped up in a pretty boy body with a rumbling inner-squid. Vicious, pragmatic, and hyper-vigilant— Ben is determined to gain his status as the leader at all costs."

Britne Oldford will play Fei (Number 3)

Fei's character description reads: "Fei sees the world in a special way. She comes across as a misanthrope who would rather be alone than spend even a second with you. But truth be told, Fei wishes she had a friend. Most of the time, Fei is the smartest person in the room and willing to work things out. But if you cross her there’s no looking back because Fei won’t stop until the job is done."

Jake Epstein will play Alphonso (Number 4)

Alphonso's character description reads: "Years of crime fighting have left his face and body with countless visual reminders of his battles. To compensate, Alphonso is armed with a caustic and biting sense of humor. The only thing he likes better than verbally battering anyone foolish enough to get in his face, is a good pizza and a six-pack of beer."

Genesis Rodriguez will play Sloane (Number 5)

Sloane's character description reads: "A romantic and a dreamer who feels a higher cosmic calling leaving her eager to see the world and experience a life beyond her upbringing. But obligations to her family keep Sloane tethered to the Academy, as does her fear of crossing the family line. But Sloane has plans… and one day she might just be brave enough to act on them."

Cazzie David will play Jayme (Number 6)

Jayme's character description reads: "Jayme is a loner hidden under a hoodie. She doesn’t say much because she doesn’t have to. Jayme has a fear-inducing snarl. Catch a glimpse of it, and you’ll run across the street to avoid what follows. Smart and sharp as a knife, she spends most of her time hanging with Alphonso, her only friend."

And as for Christopher? Well, remember that green cube that we saw on the balcony at the end of season 3? You were right if you thought it was one of the Sparrow Academy siblings...

The cube's name is Christopher and he's Number 7.

Christopher is "a telekinetic cube of unknown origin. He can turn the room freezing cold and induce paralysing fear. He acts as the Sparrows’ consulted oracle who hands out incredible advice and serves as the family mediator. Trustworthy, loyal, and is treated by the Sparrows like any other sibling, Christopher is a force to be reckoned with."

There's no confirmed release date for The Umbrella Academy season 3 just yet. Production is expected to begin in February 2021.

