The Umbrella Academy renewed for fourth and final season

25 August 2022, 15:40 | Updated: 25 August 2022, 15:45

By Katie Louise Smith

"...The incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey."

The good news: The Umbrella Academy has been renewed for a fourth season. The bad news: It's been confirmed that it will now be the final season. (BRB, crying about it.)

In a statement confirming the ending of the superhero series, showrunner Steve Blackman said: "I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago.

But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes."

READ MORE: Umbrella Academy season 3 ending explained: Here's how it sets up season 4

The Umbrella Academy season 4 will be the final season
The Umbrella Academy season 4 will be the final season. Picture: Netflix

According to Deadline's report, much of The Umbrella Academy season 4 has already been written. And by the sounds of Steve's statement, it looks like they have an exciting storyline ahead for the Hargreeves siblings and Sparrow Academy's Ben, who all managed to survive the Hotel Oblivion at the end of season 3.

Elliot Page, Robert Sheehan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Tom Hopper, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, David Castañeda, Ritu Arya and Colm Feore are all expected to return, as their characters were still very much alive in the final scene of season 3.

While we don't know much about The Umbrella Academy season 4 just yet, we do know that it will focus on life for the Brellies now that they don't have any powers.

READ MORE: Umbrella Academy season 3 was completely rewritten after Elliot Page came out as trans

No release date has been set for The Umbrella Academy season 4 just yet. Filming has yet to begin, but as soon as production starts on the final season, fans will likely get more of an idea when they can expect the final episodes.

Until then, we'll be theorising about what's happening with Allison, Ray and Claire, where Sloane went, what Sparrow Ben is doing in Korea and what the hell is going on with Reginald Hargreeves and his now-alive wife Abigail.

