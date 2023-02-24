The Umbrella Academy season 4 adds Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally

24 February 2023, 15:43

By Sam Prance

Everyone's favourite acting couple is joining the cast of The Umbrella Academy season 4.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Megan Mullally has confirmed that she and Nick Offerman will be acting alongside each other in The Umbrella Academy season 4.

There's no denying that Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman are one of the most iconic couples in Hollywood today. Not only have they both played universally beloved sitcom characters (Megan as Karen in Will and Grace and Nick as Ron in Parks and Recreation), but they've also stolen the show in popular series like 30 Rock and The Last of Us.

Now, the couple are set to star in The Umbrella Academy season 4 and their characters already sound iconic.

READ MORE: Nick Offerman almost turned down The Last Of Us until wife Megan Mullally made him do it

The Umbrella Academy season 4 adds Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally
The Umbrella Academy season 4 adds Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally. Picture: John Sciulli/Getty Images for UNICEF, Netflix

Chatting with ET Online at the Party Down season 3 premiere, Megan revealed that she and Nick are currently in the process of signing on to star in season 4 and will begin filming their scenes imminently. Discussing their casting, Megan teased: "I mean, the deal's not quite closed but let's just pretend it is. [We start filming] in a couple of weeks."

As for what roles Megan and Nick will take on in the upcoming season, Megan confirmed that they are going to play "a mild-mannered married couple named Jean and Gene who are college professors". Jean and Gene? Gene-ius.

It's currently unclear exactly how Jean and Gene will fit into the world of the Hargreeves siblings but with production on season 4 already under way (cameras started rolling on Feb 1st) we should find out soon enough.

READ MORE: The Umbrella Academy season 4 will only have six episodes

Fans of Megan and Nick will already know that the iconic real-life couple have acted together on screen before. Megan plays Ron's ex wife Tammy in Parks and Recreation. Here's hoping that The Umbrella Academy season 4 provides us with many more iconic Megan/Nick moments.

As for what will happen to the Hargreeves siblings in season 4, showrunner Steve Blackman told Decider: "I have a way that they’ll get their powers back. There’s a lot of places to go in Season 4."

Read more Umbrella Academy news here:

WATCH: Paul Rudd tries to name every Marvel movie in one minute

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Outer Banks season 4: Everything we know so far

Outer Banks season 4: Release date, cast, potential plot and trailers

Outer Banks

Outer Banks: Who is Carlos Singh? Why does he want Denmark Tanny's diary?

Who is Carlos Singh in Outer Banks season 3? His full backstory explained

Outer Banks

Outer Banks season 3 ending explained: How it sets up season 4 Blackbeard mystery

Outer Banks season 3 ending explained: How it sets up season 4 Blackbeard mystery

Outer Banks

Original Mean Girls cast turn down "disrepectful" offer to star in new Mean Girls movie

Original Mean Girls cast turn down "disrepectful" offer to star in Mean Girls musical movie

News

Meredith Grey's goodbye episode has been blasted by fans

Grey's Anatomy fans slam Ellen Pompeo's goodbye episode as "worst episode ever"

Grey's Anatomy

Trending on PopBuzz

Selena Gomez quits TikTok and Instagram

Selena Gomez quits social media

Selena Gomez

How does Meredith Grey leave Grey's Anatomy?

Here's how Meredith Grey leaves Grey's Anatomy in Ellen Pompeo's last episode

Grey's Anatomy

The Last of Us fans spot editing mistake with Ellie and the horse

The Last of Us viewers spot second editing mistake with Ellie and the horse

The Last of Us

Halsey Die 4 Me lyrics meaning: The G-Eazy references explained

Halsey calls out G-Eazy for cheating in savage Die 4 Me lyrics

Halsey

Love Island Winter 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island Winter 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education