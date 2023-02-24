The Umbrella Academy season 4 adds Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally

By Sam Prance

Everyone's favourite acting couple is joining the cast of The Umbrella Academy season 4.

Megan Mullally has confirmed that she and Nick Offerman will be acting alongside each other in The Umbrella Academy season 4.

There's no denying that Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman are one of the most iconic couples in Hollywood today. Not only have they both played universally beloved sitcom characters (Megan as Karen in Will and Grace and Nick as Ron in Parks and Recreation), but they've also stolen the show in popular series like 30 Rock and The Last of Us.

Now, the couple are set to star in The Umbrella Academy season 4 and their characters already sound iconic.

The Umbrella Academy season 4 adds Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally. Picture: John Sciulli/Getty Images for UNICEF, Netflix

Chatting with ET Online at the Party Down season 3 premiere, Megan revealed that she and Nick are currently in the process of signing on to star in season 4 and will begin filming their scenes imminently. Discussing their casting, Megan teased: "I mean, the deal's not quite closed but let's just pretend it is. [We start filming] in a couple of weeks."

As for what roles Megan and Nick will take on in the upcoming season, Megan confirmed that they are going to play "a mild-mannered married couple named Jean and Gene who are college professors". Jean and Gene? Gene-ius.

It's currently unclear exactly how Jean and Gene will fit into the world of the Hargreeves siblings but with production on season 4 already under way (cameras started rolling on Feb 1st) we should find out soon enough.

Fans of Megan and Nick will already know that the iconic real-life couple have acted together on screen before. Megan plays Ron's ex wife Tammy in Parks and Recreation. Here's hoping that The Umbrella Academy season 4 provides us with many more iconic Megan/Nick moments.

As for what will happen to the Hargreeves siblings in season 4, showrunner Steve Blackman told Decider: "I have a way that they’ll get their powers back. There’s a lot of places to go in Season 4."

