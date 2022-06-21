The Umbrella Academy season 4: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers and news

21 June 2022, 17:03

By Sam Prance

Will there be an Umbrella Academy season 4? Here's everything we know about the future of the Netflix show.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 is upon us but what's next for the show? Will there be a The Umbrella Academy season 4?

The Umbrella Academy season 3 looks set to pick up right where season 2 leaves off. After saving the world once again, the Hargreeves siblings have just returned to the modern-day. However, all is not as it seems. When they return to The Umbrella Academy, they learn that a different set of siblings with superpowers live there, and they're called the Sparrow Academy.

READ MORE: Elliot Page reveals his character is trans in The Umbrella Academy season 3

Naturally, fans already want a fourth season of the superhero show. With that in mind, here's everything we know about The Umbrella Academy season 4, including the release date, cast, trailers, spoilers and news about what's to come.

When does The Umbrella Academy season 4 come out?

Picture: Netflix

Has The Umbrella Academy been renewed for season 4?

As it stands, Netflix are yet to officially confirm if The Umbrella Academy will be back for season 4. There's no need to worry just yet though. Netflix tend to wait a couple of months after a show has come out before revealing whether or not it will be coming back for more.

As long as season 3 is popular, it's likely that Netflix will renew the show. You just need to make sure you and your friends watch it when it drops.

When is The Umbrella Academy season 4 release date?

Given that the season itself is yet to be renewed, there's currently no word on an Umbrella Academy season 4 release date just yet. However, given that season 1 premiered in February 2019, season 2 aired in July 2020 and season 3 is being released in Jun 2022, it seems likely that the show will return with season 4 at some point in mid-to-late 2024.

Seasons 1, 2 and 3 are all 10 episodes long so we imagine that season 4 will also have 10 episodes.

Who will be in The Umbrella Academy season 4 cast?

This will all depend on who survives The Umbrella Academy season 3 but our guess is that all the Hargreeves siblings will return. In other words, we expect to see Elliot Page (Viktor), Tom Hopper (Luther), David Castañeda (Diego), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison), Robert Sheehan (Klaus) and Aidan Gallagher (Number Five) come back for more.

We'll have to wait and see if Colm Feore (Sir Reginald), Adam Godley (Pogo) and Ritu Arya (Lila) return for more. And as for The Sparrow Academy? Again, we'll have to wait and see if Justin Cornwell (Marcus), Justin H. Min (Ben), Britne Oldford (Fei), Jake Epstein (Alphonso), Genesis Rodriguez (Sloane) and Cazzie David (Jayme) will be in season 4.

Whether or not Javon 'Wanna' Walton remains in the cast is also yet to be confirmed.

What will happen in The Umbrella Academy season 4?

There is no word on The Umbrella Academy season 4 plot just yet but it seems likely that the Hargreeves siblings will be tasked with saving the world once again. We should know more after season 3 drops tomorrow (Jun 22).

Picture: Netflix

Is there a The Umbrella Academy season 3 trailer?

Netflix haven't released any The Umbrella Academy season 4 teasers or trailers at the moment but we shall update you as soon as they do.

