Umbrella Academy season 3: All the Sparrow Academy powers explained

By Katie Louise Smith

From Sloane, Fei and Christopher, to Jayme, Marcus, Alphonso and the new Ben, here's all the Sparrow Academy powers explained.

The Umbrella Academy who!? The third season of the Netflix series is finally here and there's a brand new set of glamorous, superhero Hargreeves siblings in town: The Sparrow Academy.

The shock twist at the end of Umbrella Academy season 2 revealed that our beloved OG Hargreeves siblings had been replaced by a whole new batch of kids in the new timeline, all adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves just like they were.

But as we soon find out at the start of season 3, the Sparrows are deadlier, they take their superhero status very seriously, and they are much, much better trained and highly skilled in combat than the Umbrella siblings ever were, thanks to their rigorous training routines.

They've all got different powers to the OG siblings, too. While there are a couple of similarities between certain members of each family, there are some pretty iconic new powers in the mix now too. Here are all seven members of the Sparrow Academy, and their powers, explained.

What powers do the Sparrow Academy have?

Umbrella Academy season 3: What are the Sparrow Academy's powers? Picture: Netflix

What are Marcus a.k.a #1's powers?

As Number 1, Marcus is the leader of the Sparrow Academy. He's popular with the Sparrow's adoring fans and he's extremely fit. Marcus’ powers are pretty similar to Luther’s, in that they both possess super strength.

Umbrella Academy season 3: Marcus's powers explained. Picture: Netflix

What are Ben a.k.a #2's powers?

Unlike the original Ben Hargreeves who was Number 6 in the Umbrella Academy, the Sparrow Ben is Number 2. He takes on a much more prominent role in the Sparrow Academy and is very self-assured (although, some would say 'arrogant').

Sparrow Ben possesses the exact same powers as the original Ben, where he's able to shoot deadly squid tentacles out of his chest.

Umbrella Academy season 3: Ben's powers explained. Picture: Netflix

What are Fei a.k.a #3's powers?

Fei is highly skilled in hand-to-hand combat and proves to be a tough match for anyone who attempts to fight her.

Fei has no eyes, but her ravens act as her sight, allowing her to see (and spy on) things that her siblings aren't able to. She’s able to send them off scouting various locations and she’s able to see exactly what they see. Fei is able to manifest the ravens from within her whenever she needs – for sight and to attack the enemy.

Umbrella Academy season 3: Fei's powers explained. Picture: Netflix

What are Alphonso a.k.a #4's powers?

Alphonso’s powers are revealed when he challenges Allison to hit him during the fight at the Sparrow Academy in episode 1. Alphonso is basically a human voodoo doll. Any physical pain that is inflicted on him will bounce right back off and be delivered to the person who dealt it.

When Allison punches him during the fight, she ends up effectively punching herself in the face.

Umbrella Academy season 3: Alphonso's powers explained. Picture: Netflix

What are Sloane a.k.a #5's powers?

Unlike the Umbrella Academy's Number 5, Sloane's powers aren't as complex as being able to time travel, but they are very handy when it comes down to it.

Sloane is able to manipulate gravity. She can make herself levitate, she can sit on the ceiling, she can fly, she can alter the gravitational pull on certain objects... and she can also make other people and objects levitate too.

Umbrella Academy season 3: Sloane's powers explained. Picture: Netflix

What are Jayme a.k.a #6's powers?

As well as being powerful in combat, Jayme possesses the ability to shoot hallucinogenic poison out of her tongue like a snake. The poison soaks into the victim’s skin, which will then make then experience crazy hallucinations.

The effect of Jayme's powers can be seen in episode 1, where Diego hallucinates an entire dance sequence.

Umbrella Academy season 3: Jayme's powers explained. Picture: Netflix

What are Christopher a.k.a #7's powers?

Similar to Viktor as the Umbrella Academy's Number 7, Christopher seems to be the most powerful within the group. Christopher is able to produce huge blasts of energy that can completely render an opponent useless. In one episode, we see Christopher use a blast so powerful that not even Allison can rumour her way out of it.

Christopher's origins are still a mystery, but according to his character description, he can "turn the room freezing cold and induce paralysing fear." He also acts as the Sparrows' oracle "who serves as the family mediator".

Umbrella Academy season 3: Christopher's powers explained. Picture: Netflix

