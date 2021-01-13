To All the Boys 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about Always and Forever, Lara Jean

By Sam Prance

Everything we know about Netflix's final To All the Boys I've Loved Before film starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo.

We might still be enjoying To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You on Netflix but what about the third and final Lara Jean movie?

As soon as To All the Boys I've Loved Before came out in 2018, it immediately became an international phenomenon. People all around the world fell in love with Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter K's (Noah Centineo) love story in the Jenny Han book adaptation. To All the Boys 2 sees John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher) join the mix and it's just as brilliant as the first film.

READ MORE: QUIZ: Would you date Peter or John Ambrose from To All the Boys 2?

Fans of the books will already know that To All the Boys is a trilogy and it ends with Always and Forever, Lara Jean. With that in mind, we've put together all the information we know so far about the To All the Boys 3 release date, cast, spoilers, trailer, plot and so much more.

Will there be a To All the Boys 3?

To All the Boys 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about Always and Forever, Lara Jean. Picture: Netflix

Will there be an Always and Forever, Lara Jean film?

Yes. Netflix filmed an adaptation of the third Lara Jean book alongside the second. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Lana Condor confirmed: "Yeah, we finished shooting it. It's done. We shot 2 and 3 back-to-back." In other words, the last movie in the series is happening and it's pretty much ready to go.

The third film is called To All the Boys: Always and Forever and it's shot in South Korea as well as the US.

When will To All the Boys 3 come out?

In January 2021, Netflix released a To All the Boys: Always and Forever trailer and confirmed the release date. They tweeted: "It’s hard to believe what all started with a letter, a hot tub, and a diner could turn into this... To All the Boys: Always and Forever premieres February 12!

In other words, we will have the final To All the Boys film just in time for Valentine's Day!

It’s hard to believe what all started with a letter, a hot tub, and a diner could turn into this...



To All the Boys: Always and Forever premieres February 12! pic.twitter.com/fiTiemcdnE — Netflix (@netflix) January 13, 2021

Who will be in the To All the Boys 3 cast?

Netflix are yet to reveal exactly who will star in To All the Boys: Always and Forever. However, if the Always and Forever, Lara Jean book is anything to go by we can expect to see Lana Condor (Lara Jean), Noah Centineo (Peter K), Janel Parrish (Margot), Anna Cathcart (Kitty) and John Corbett (Dr. Dan).

We also imagine that Ross Butler (Reggie), Madeleine Arthur (Christine), Trezzo Mahoro (Lucas) and Emilija Baranac (Gen) will appear again. Not to mention, Holland Taylor (Stormy) and Sarayu Blue (Trina) will both be back on our screens.

Will John Ambrose be in To All the Boys 3?

What about John Ambrose though? If the final film stays true to the books Jordan Fisher (John Ambrose) won't have a major role in To All the Boys 3. He doesn't appear in the trailer. However, he could at least make a cameo appearance to tie up loose ends. He has a girlfriend in the third book though and things with Lara Jean are officially over.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about whether or not he'll appear, Jordan Fisher said: "Possibly, I mean, we'll have to see..." He added: "Filming for the third film has already taken place and I, Jordan Fisher, cannot confirm nor deny John Ambrose's involvement in the third film."

What will happen in To All the Boys 3?

Discussing To All the Boys 3 with Entertainment Tonight, Jenny Han teased: "The third movie really explores what happens when you're in a relationship and then you have all the real-life stuff that comes into play. She then stated: "If I'm doing my job right, you're worried [about Lara Jean and Peter]."

Lana Condor also told them: "I think [Lara Jean] really starts to make decisions for herself that might be unpopular but I think at the end of the day, as a young woman, you have to protect your own heart and make the decisions that are truly right for you regardless of the other people around you. Lara Jean loves love and she loves the guys, but at the end of the day, I know that she's good on her own as well. We'll see. It's very satisfying, like, 'Yes, girl! Get your life!'"

Seeing as the original film and sequel stayed true to the books we imagine that the To All the Boys 3 will do so too. To All the Boys 2 ends a little more open-ended than the book but we imagine that Lara Jean will officially end any potential romance with John Ambrose in To All the Boys 3 and fully commit to her relationship with Peter like in the book.

In Always and Forever, Lara Jean, Lara Jean and Peter both plan to study at the University of Virginia (UVA) together. Peter gets in with a lacrosse scholarship but Lara Jean is rejected. She gets an offer to the College of William and Mary but she decides that she will attend because it's close to UVA and then attempt to transfer to UVA after her freshman year.

Nevertheless, Lara Jean soon finds out that she has been taken off the waitlist for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) and been accepted. Chris encourages Lara Jean to check out the campus and Lara Jean decides she'd rather go there than the College of William and Mary. Peter is upset because it's really far from UVA.

After graduation, Lara Jean, Peter and their friends go on holiday together and almost have sex but Peter chooses not to. At home, Lara Jean finds out that Peter is considering transferring to UNC and his mum asks Lara Jean to break-up with Peter because their relationship could affect his future, so Lara Jean does.

However, before university begins, Lara Jean reveals to Peter that she only broke up with him for him and that she still loves him. They reunite, confident that they will stay together forever.

Oh and in other news, Lara Jean's dad Dr. Dean gets married to his neighbour Trina (amazing) and Stormy passes away in her sleep (it's okay, I'm crying too).

Fingers crossed the film does the book justice! Judging by the trailer, they've changed a couple things like the universities which Lara Jean and Peter apply for but the general concept seems to be the same.

Is there a To All the Boys 3 trailer yet?

Yes. Netflix released the To All the Boys: Always and Forever trailer on January 13, 2021. just yet but we will update you as soon as there is one.

Are you excited about To All the Boys 3?