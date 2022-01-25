Too Hot To Handle season 3's Harry, Beaux and Jackson apologise after being arrested for abusing flight staff

Beaux Raymond, Harry Johnson and Jackson Mawhinney have been fined £3,000 each following the incident.

Too Hot To Handle season 3 cast members Beaux Raymond, Harry Johnson and Matthew "Jackson" Mawhinney have apologised after it was revealed that they were arrested on their flight back to the UK.

In 2021, the Netflix reality stars flew from the Too Hot To Handle villa on the Turks and Caicos islands to Miami, before boarding a British Airways flight bound to London's Heathrow airport. Whilst waiting for their connecting flight, it has been reported that Beaux, Harry and Jackson were "downing margaritas".

Then, on the plane BA staff reportedly asked Harry and Beaux to keep their hands to themselves after they were caught "kissing and behaving intimately". A witness even reported that they thought Harry and Beaux were "going to perform a sex act" in their seats.

Too Hot To Handle season 3's Harry, Beaux and Jackson apologise after being arrested for abusing flight staff. Picture: Netflix

After the warning, Harry and Beaux began to abuse staff and refused to wear their masks. The captain then advised that they should not be served any more alcohol which led Harry to call a staff member a "bitch".

Beaux is also thought to have said: "Take my fucking tray away, don’t you know I’m a fucking secretary, I will take your job away from you." And when another passenger tried to diffuse the situation, she said: "Shut up you fucking c**t."

In court, it was heard that Jackson told a member of cabin crew: "Go and fucking look up who my mum is – Baroness Scotland, I’m a gold card holder – go and get me a drink." He then screwed up a written warning he had received from the captain and threw it across the cabin. Jackson also started doing press-ups in the aisle even though the fasten seat belt sign was on at the time and spat at a member of staff.

Harry and Beaux. Picture: Netflix

All three have now apologised for their behaviour in statements to The Sun. Harry said: "I hope when people do watch the show, they realise that our characters aren't what's been portrayed and obviously it just was a drunk mistake."

Beaux then added: "I'm sorry to everyone and nothing like that has ever, ever happened again."

Jackson also acknowledged that their behaviour was not appropriate: "Our behaviour was immature and irresponsible and it’s weighed heavy on all of us, and we're just really looking to move forward from it as quickly as possible."

Beaux, Harry and Jackson all admitted to refusing to wear masks and for being abusive towards staff, and the trio have now been fined £3,000 each. Beaux has been allowed to continue her career as a legal secretary despite the incident. "Filming a TV show, it was really hard work and you're limited to two drinks a day," Harry explained.

"And it's very stressful, to be honest, and you've got to stick to time and stuff like that. So I think obviously when we all got on the plane, we felt like it was our chance to kind of let loose and relax."

Beaux continued: "It's really embarrassing talking about it again. It's out of character for us, obviously. It's never nice when drinks are involved, it can escalate very quickly."