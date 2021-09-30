15 times Robert Pattinson brutally roasted the Twilight franchise

By Sam Prance

Twilight has many fans but the man behind Edward Cullen isn't one of them.

You don't have to be a huge fan of Twilight to know that Robert Pattinson notoriously hated both the books and the movies.

As soon as Stephenie Meyer released the first Twilight book in 2005, it immediately became a global phenomenon. Readers couldn't get enough of the love story between teenager Bella Swan and vampire Edward Cullen. The film adaptations are some of the biggest movies of all time and they turned Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson into household names.

However, Twilight wasn't for everyone and no one was more vocal about their dislike of the franchise than Robert himself. With that in mind, here's a list of 15 times that RPattz proved he hated Twilight more than anyone else.

15 times Robert Pattinson hated Twilight more than anyone else. Picture: Summit Entertainment, NBC

1) When he said that Twilight should never have been published

Speaking to E! about the books when the first movie came out, Robert said: "When I read it, I was convinced Stephenie was convinced she was Bella and it was like it was a book that wasn’t supposed to be published. It was like reading her sexual fantasy, especially when she said it was based on a dream."

Robert then continued: "Like some things about Edward are so specific, I was just convinced, like, ‘This woman is mad. She’s completely mad and she’s in love with her own fictional creation.’ And sometimes you would feel uncomfortable reading this thing."

2) When he ran out of the Twilight premiere

In the movie commentary that accompanied the Twilight DVD, Robert Pattinson revealed to that he wasn't able to watch the film at the premiere because he found it too much. He said: "I think this is where I can’t handle it anymore. In the premiere." Director Catherine Hardwicke then asked “Is this where you ran out of theatre?” and Robert replied: "Yeah."

3) When he said it's strange that people like Twilight

Talking to Variety in 2020, Robert said: "It's a weird story, Twilight. It’s not just like – it’s strange how people responded a lot to it. I guess the books are very romantic, but at the same time, it’s not like The Notebook romantic."

He then explained: "The Notebook is very sweet and heartbreaking, but Twilight is about this guy, and he finds the one girl he wants to be with, and he also wants to eat her... I mean, not eat her, but like drink her blood or whatever. It’s not that other people are telling them they can’t be together, it’s his own body telling him that."

4) When he compared Edward to an axe murderer

Opening up about how he really feels about Edward Cullen, Robert told OK magazine: "You always get weirdos like Edward who seem to attract women for some reason. If Edward wasn’t a fictional character and you met him in reality he is like one of those guys who would probably be an axe murderer or something."

5) When he let slip how he really felt about the franchise ending

Following the release of Breaking Dawn, Part 2, Robert appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy said: "Millions of Twilight fans, they can't wait to see this, it's almost heartbreaking because they don't want it to be over. It's a little bittersweet, isn't it?" And, instead of agreeing, Robert laughed and exclaimed: "For them!"

6) When he said that the plot doesn't make sense

In an interview with Chris Van Vilet, Robert said: "There's a lot of stuff in the Twilight world that doesn't make sense. It's like, why are they still going to high school? Like, up until last year? They're a hundred years old."

7) When he admitted that he's never watched any of the films more than once

In the same interview with Chris Van Vilet, Robert revealed that he's never really watched a Twilight movie out of choice. He teased: "I've seen bits and pieces a bunch of times but basically, I've only seen any of them once. Either at the premiere or just before the premiere." He also let slip that he "struggle[s] with character names".

8) When he called Breaking Dawn, Part 2 "nuts"

Talking to WOIO news about Breaking Dawn, Part 2, Robert said: "It’s nuts. I had to give her a cesarean by chewing through a placenta. I don’t know the medical, how it works but there was definitely chewing through something. No, it’s wild. Once you got it in your head you’re like, 'Oh, this is just the thing for little girls. And then, like, it’s difficult to get past."

9) When he said that being a fan of Twilight is "crazy" to him

Chatting to Vanity Fair about Twilight fan culture, Robert said: "I can’t really understand it even now. It does have an angle which is attached to something quite primal in girls. I guess people want it to define them, like, ‘I’m a Twilight fan.’ That’s crazy to me. I think people really just like being part of a crowd."

10) When he confirmed that he would "mindlessly hate" Twilight if he hadn't been in it

When asked by Moviefone if he would be a fan of Twilight if he didn't star in it, Robert said: "I think I am a judgmental and cynical person who would just mindlessly hate it without having seen anything; I just think I’m a bad person."

11) When he said that there was something wrong with Bella and Edward

Speaking to BuzzFeed about the central romance, Edward said: "When you put the bare facts out, he tells her, 'I killed 40 or 50 people and I want to kill you so much. Every single day, every moment I'm with I'm wanting to kill you.' And she's like, 'I don't care. I love you.' And it's like, well there's definitely something wrong with her and there's obviously something wrong with me."

12) When he complained about Edward never doing any vampire stuff

In a behind the scenes featurette for New Moon, Robert complained about Edward's lack of vampire activity. He said: "I hardly get to do any vampire stuff. I don't get to kill anyone."

13) When he called out the age difference between Bella and Edward

In an interview with OK magazine, Edward called out the huge age gap between Bella and Edward. He said: "What am I doing with this kid? I'm 108 years old."

14) When he referred to the story as a "nightmare"

Chatting to NOVA FM about his thoughts on the Bella/Edward love story, Edward said: "Everyone's like 'Oh it's such a fairytale romance?" He then let slip that he sees it differently: "And it's just like, 'This seems like a nightmare!'"

15) When he said that he got his dignity back when the films ended

WOIO news asked Robert if he took anything from the set of the last movie. Laughing, he replied: "My dignity."