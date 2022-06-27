Amy Schumer fired Penn Badgley's wife because she was too beautiful

Domino Kirke was working as Amy Schumer's postpartum doula when Amy fired her.

Amy Schumer has opened up about hiring Penn Badgley's wife Domino Kirke as a postpartum doula and why she fired her.

Last week (Jun 22), Amy Schumer appeared on Penn Badgley's new podcast Podcrushed. During the episode, Amy opened up about everything, from what inspired her to become a comedian to the story behind her new comedy series Life & Beth. Amy also revealed that her first boyfriend broke up with her and peed on the doorstep of her home shortly afterwards.

Elsewhere, Amy talked about her experience postpartum and the "unfair" reason that led her to fire Penn's wife as a doula.

Fans of Penn will already know that his wife Domino Kirke works as a doula and she actually worked with Amy after the birth of her son Gene in 2019. Amy had an emergency C-section due to her endometriosis and she hired Domino to help her with her postpartum recovery but Amy actually stopped working with Domino earlier than she was originally supposed to.

Speaking to Penn, Amy said: "After I had Gene, I kind of suddenly was like, 'I'm good and I don't need a postpartum doula anymore. The truth was, and this is pretty unfair to her. Domino is like a goddess. She’s an actual floating siren around the house. And she’s so lovely, and when she touches you, like you just kind of melt. She was really a family member."

Amy then explained: "And I just felt so vulnerable that I was like, 'I can’t have this Botticelli goddess floating around my home when I am, like, bleeding out.' I didn’t have the strength to allow myself the luxury of having her around our home. I was like, 'I think you can’t come anymore.'"

Thankfully, it looks as though Amy and Domino are all on good terms because Domino actually encouraged Penn to get Amy on his podcast. Penn also said, "That's fair," in response to Amy's revelation.