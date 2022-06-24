Javon Walton wants to play Tony Stark in an Iron Man reboot | PopBuzz Meets

24 June 2022, 15:45

By Sam Prance

Javon Walton in an Iron Man reboot? We need it and we need it now.

Javon Walton has revealed that he would love to star in the MCU and play a young Tony Stark in a new Iron Man reboot film.

Javon Walton is an icon, he's a legend and he is the moment. Now, come on now. After wowing viewers with his portrayal of Ashtray in the first two seasons of Euphoria, the 15-year-old actor is now winning over a whole new fanbase as Stanley on The Umbrella Academy. Stanley is introduced at the end of season 3, episode 1 as Diego's son... but is he actually?

In honour of Javon's new role, we caught up with him to talk all things The Umbrella Academy, Euphoria and boxing, and he also let slip his dream MCU role.

READ MORE: Is Stanley Diego’s son in Umbrella Academy season 3? His real identity explained

Javon previously revealed that he wants to play Robin in a new Batman film, so we asked him if there are any iconic villains that he'd love to portray. Immediately, Javon said: "I wanna play the Joker when I get a little older so bad. I would love to play the Joker, that would a lot of fun. Really any super villain would be super cool to play but mainly the Joker."

We then asked Javon if there are any Marvel films or franchises that he'd love to be a part of and he said: "Maybe in the future, Iron Man or something like that could be really really cool."

When asked if he'd follow in Robert Downey Jr.'s footsteps and play the next Tony Stark in a reboot, he then said: "Yeah."

Watch the full interview at the top of the page or head over to PopBuzz's YouTube channel to see Javon also open up about The Umbrella Academy season 3, Ashtray's real fate in Euphoria and what working with stars like Zendaya and Elliot Page has taught him.

