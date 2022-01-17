Euphoria's Ashtray actor Javon Walton is a real life boxer aiming for the Olympics

By Katie Louise Smith

Javon "Wanna" Walton is one of the youngest members of the Euphoria cast – and he's also a pretty incredible athlete.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Euphoria is packed to the brim with iconic and memorable TV characters, and in the very top tier of that list is Fez's drug dealing, cryptocurrency expert little brother, Ashtray.

Ashtray is played by 15-year-old Javon "Wanna" Walton. He appeared throughout season 1, and after two episodes of season 2, it's clear that Ashtray means serious business in the new season.

But one quick look at Javon's Instagram account and you'll see that appearing in one of HBO's most popular and critically acclaimed shows is pretty much a side gig. The star is actually a boxer and a gymnast, with hopes of making it to the Olympics.

READ MORE: Euphoria's Angus Cloud reveals Fez was originally going to die in season 1

While most Euphoria stans will know all about Javon's sporting aspirations, some viewers are only just finding out that the young star is an extremely talented athlete.

A video shared by @WhistleSports on Twitter recently went viral, with fans of the series all flocking to the quote replies in shock that Javon is not actually just an actor. (Suddenly that sofa jump stunt with the hammer in the season premiere of Euphoria season 2 makes a lot more sense, huh?)

"My biggest goal is to go to the Olympics and I just wanna be known for all my sports," he said in the clip, filmed in 2018. "So in the morning, I'll do a little bit of boxing, get a little bit of school work done. After that, I'll go do T&T, which is trampling and tumbling and then, at night, more boxing or I'll do gymnastics."

Javon Walton AKA Ashtray from Euphoria is quite the boxer & gymnast 👀 pic.twitter.com/qkqDEKWTHF — Whistle (@WhistleSports) January 12, 2022

Javon is on the elite track, and is so good at gymnastics and trampoline that he would probably end up on the podium if he were to compete in the Junior Olympics.

Javon is coached by his father DJ Walton, and they train at their family gym. In the Whistle Sports clip, Javon's boxing coach Travis Bowers also revealed that he's been coaching him since he was 5 years old.

Javon's little brother Daelo, who also played the younger version of Ashtray in Euphoria's season 2 opener, is also a budding boxer. His sister Jayla boxes and does gymnastics too.

Javon is still continuing to act outside of Euphoria. His next film is 2022's Samaritan alongside Sylvester Stallone.

And whether it's for Boxing or for Gymnastics, it looks like it won't be long until we see Javon representing his country at the highest level – and winning, probably. A Euphoria legend, and a sporting hero in the making.

Read more about Euphoria here:

Best of 2021: