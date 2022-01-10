Euphoria's Angus Cloud reveals Fez was originally going to die in season 1

By Sam Prance

Fezco was never meant to survive long enough to appear in Euphoria season 2.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Angus Cloud has opened up about Fez's original Euphoria storyline and let slip that Fezco was supposed to die in season 1.

If you watch Euphoria, chances are that you've fallen in love with Angus Cloud and his portrayal of Fez in the show. As soon as the first season came out on HBO in 2019, Fez immediately became a fan favourite. Viewers couldn't get enough of the kind-hearted drug dealer. Not only does he cares deeply about Rue but he also actively wants to help her stay sober.

Fez takes on an even bigger role in Euphoria season 2. Episode 1 centres on his backstory. However, it turns out that Angus was never meant to appear in season 2 in the first place. His character was killed off in the original season 1 script.

READ MORE: Euphoria season 2 soundtrack: All the songs played in every episode

Euphoria's Angus Cloud reveals Fez was originally going to die in season 1. Picture: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA, LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

Yesterday (Jan 9), GQ quizzed Angus about the fact that he didn't get a standalone episode in season 1. They asked: "When you didn't get one in season 1, did Sam tell you, 'Don't worry. I got you.'? Angus then revealed: "No, I was supposed to die in season 1, bro." In other words, there was almost going to be a Euphoria season 2 without Fez in it.

GQ then asked: "When?" Angus then explained: "I don't know but apparently because they cast me off the street, I guess the character of Fezco was [never meant to stick around]. I don't even know how. I never saw that script. No one ever told me."

Angus continued: "It was one day when we were filming the pilot that I think Jacob [Elordi] told me, he was like, "Oh yeah, you didn't know? Your character gets [imitates brains getting blown out]. And yeah, it never ended up happening."

Angus then added: "I think that they liked what I did and so they decided to keep me alive and let me rock. I don't know how I was going out, but hopefully I would've gone out like a G."

God bless the Euphoria team for seeing the light and keeping Fez on. Fingers crossed that he makes it out of season 2 alive.

READ MORE: Tom Holland says he's "disappointed" he hasn't been cast in Euphoria yet

Best of 2021: